Roboking Turbo + HomeView™
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN -
-
Vacuum Type
Robot Vacuum
-
Colour
Graphite
-
Type
Cordless
DIMENSIONS -
-
Product (W x D x H)
340mm x 340mm x 89mm
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
440mm x 520mm x 160mm
-
Weight - Unit Only
3kg
FLOOR TYPES -
-
Carpet
Yes
-
Hard Floor
Yes
-
Tile
Yes
BATTERY -
-
Type
Lithium Ion
-
Number of batteries
1 (inbuilt)
-
Capacity / Voltage
14.4V / 2330mAh
-
Run Time
Up to 100 mins
-
Charge Time
3 Hours
PERFORMANCE -
-
Noise
60dB (68dB in Turbo Mode)
-
Dust Bin Type
Bagless
-
Dust Bin Capacity
0.6L
FEATURES (ROBOKING) -
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Cleaning Types
4 (Zig Zag, Cell By Cell, Spot, My Space)
-
Cleaning Width
170mm
-
Smart Turbo
Yes
-
Exhaust FIlter
HEPA
-
Carpet Join Level
1.5cm
-
Smart Resume
Yes
-
Cliff Detection
Yes
-
Door Sill Detection
Yes
-
Edge Cleaning
2 x Side Brushes
-
Voice Alert
Yes
-
Mapping Resume
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Software Upgrade
Upgarde via Smartphone
NAVIGATION (ROBOKING) -
-
Learning Function
Yes
-
Upper Camera
Yes
-
Lower Camera
Yes
-
Ultrasonic Sensor
3
-
Obstacle Detection
Ф 10mm ↑
-
Accelerometer
Yes
-
Gyro Sensor
Yes
-
Optical Sensor
9
INCLUDED ACCESSORIES -
-
Included Accessories
Docking Style Brush, Pet Brush, Remote Control, Attachable Dry Mopping Mat, Cleaning Brush, Spare Side Cleaning Brushes, Spare HEPA filter.
EAN -
-
EAN
8806087188295
WARRANTY -
-
Parts & Labour
2 Years Parts & Labour (12 Months on Battery)
