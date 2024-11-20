We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart 3D Blu-ray Player
All Spec
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes (Region 4)
-
Blu-ray 3D
Yes (Region B)
-
BD-ROM/BD-R/BD-RE
Yes (Region B)
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes (Region 4)
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit (WxHxD)
360mm x 40mm x 199mm
-
Weight
1.37kg
VIDEO DECODING FORMAT
-
3GP/MP4/MOV
Yes
-
MPEG-1/MPEG-2(PS/TS)
Yes
-
MPEG-4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
-
DivX HD
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes (DVD ± R/RW)
-
WMV/FLV
Yes
-
M4V
Yes
VIDEO CAPABILITIES
-
Deep Colour
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaling
Yes (1080p) Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
-
NTSC ↔PAL Conversion
Yes
AUDIO DECODING FORMAT
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2
Yes (Decoding)
-
MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC
Yes (Decoding)
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Digital / Analogue Conversion
192KHz/24 bit
-
Dolby Digital 2 Chan. Down Mix
Yes
-
LPCM Conversion
Yes
ONLINE CONTENT
-
LG Apps
Yes
FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Output
Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio (Coaxial) Out
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes (AAA)
-
DLNA Software
Yes
-
Simple Manual
Yes
