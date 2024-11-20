We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Portable DVD Player with 8" Screen
All Spec
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
DVD Dual Layer
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
VIDEO CONTENT FORMAT
-
Mpeg2
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
-
AVI
Yes
-
JPEG
Yes
VIDEO CAPABILITIES
-
Video DAC
4 DAC 12 bit
-
PAL System
50Hz
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Digital /Analogue Conversion
In MPEG IC
-
Dolby Digital
Yes (2ch Down mixing)
-
3D Surround Affect
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
Signal to Noise Ratio
> 80dB
LCD PANEL CAPABILITIES
-
LCD Type
8" WVGA
-
Panel Size
800x480
-
Touch Sensor
Yes (on bezel)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
USB Plus (Video, Music, Photos)
Yes
-
3-in-1 Memory Card Slot
Yes
-
2 x Ear Phone Jacks
Yes
-
Smart Car Mount
Yes
-
In-built Speaker
Yes
-
Recharge Battery
Up to 6 hours
-
Solid Carry Case
Yes
-
Swivel 8'' Screen
Yes
FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
Remote Sensor
Yes
-
Charge Indicator
Yes
SIDE PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
Volume Control
Yes
-
Power input
Yes
-
Earphone Jack
2 Sets
-
AV out Jack
1
-
USB Port
1
-
3-in-1 Memory Card Slot
1
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes (inc. Battery)
-
Composite Lead
Yes
-
Battery Pack
Yes
-
Smart Car Mount
Yes
-
Solid Carry Case
Yes
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
-
Vehicle Power Adaptor
Yes
GENERAL
-
Set Dimension (WxHxD)
230x46x158mm
-
Warranty
12 Months (Parts & Labour)
