Wireless Network HDD Recorder with Twin HD Tuner
All Spec
TUNER
-
8 Day EPG
Yes
-
Hard Drive Capacity
500GB
-
Tuner Type
MPEG 2/4
-
Twin HD Tuner
DVB-T
AV DECODING
-
Video Codec
MPEG 1/2/4, AVI, Xvid, WMV9, H.264, VC-1
-
Video Resolution
up to 1080p
-
Audio Codec
MP3, WMA, AAC, Ogg, DTS, PCM, AC3, M4A, Flac (2Ch)
PLAYABLE FILE FORMATS
-
Video
DivX 3-7, Xvid (SD), FLV, MPG, HD DivX, WMV9 HD, MP2 TS, H.264 ts/avi, MKV
-
Audio
MP3, WMA, AAC, Ogg, PCM, AC3, M4A, Flac
-
Image
Jpeg HD, Jpeg, BMP
RECORDING / DATA MANAGEMENT (COPY OR TRANSFER FILE TO/FROM)
-
HDD ↔ USB
Yes
-
HDD ↔ Network
Yes
-
HDD ↔ External HDD
Yes
-
Schedule Program Record
1 Month
-
EPG Program Record
8 Days
-
Instant Program Record
Yes
-
Simultaneous 2 channel Record
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
-
YouTube Connectivity
Yes
-
Picasa Access
Yes
-
CIFS (Common Internet File System)
Yes
CONNECTIONS(FRONT PANEL)
-
USB Port (2.0)
Yes (1)
-
Expansion HDD Bay
Yes (1)
CONNECTIONS(REAR PANEL)
-
Video Out (Composite)
Yes (1)
-
Video Out (Component)
Yes (1)
-
Video Out (HDMI)
Yes (1)
-
Video Out (USB Port (2.0))
Yes (1)
-
Audio Out (Audio L/R)
Yes (1)
-
Audio Out (Coaxial)
Yes (1)
-
Audio Out (Optical)
Yes (1)
-
Local Area Network (Ethernet)
Yes (1) (RJ45)
-
Wireless 802.11B/G/N
Yes
-
Peer to Peer or Infrastructure
Yes
-
WEP security
Yes
-
Antenna In/Out
Yes
-
WiFi Dongle
Yes (1)
GENERAL
-
Set Dimension (WxHxD)
430x66x255mm
-
Warranty
1 Year Parts and Labour
