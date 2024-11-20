Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
10kg Series 10 Heat Pump Dryer - 9 Star

DVH10-10B

10kg Series 10 Heat Pump Dryer - 9 Star

DVH10-10B

Front view of the combined image

WV10-1412SB

12kg Series 10 Front Load Washing Machine + 10kg Heat Pump Dryer Stacking Kit Bundle

Compatible Products

WV9-1408B, WV9-1409B, WV9-1609B, WV9-1610B, WV9-1412B, WV10-1410B, WV10-1412B, WVC9-1412B, STKIT-BK

9 Star Energy Rating

Super Efficient Dryer

By utilising a compressor instead of an electric heater to create hot air, LG heat pump dryers use less electricity than traditional vented dryers.
Energy or Time Saving
Normal >> Turbo Mode

Energy or Time Saving

This technology provides the option to either select a dryer setting that uses less energy or a setting that reduces drying time depending on your requirements and preferences.
Allergy Care
Allergy Care™

Dry with care with Allergy Care™ Cycle

Exposure to Dust Mites, one of the most common household allergies, can be reduced with this drying cycle.

*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to Live House Dust Mite. The results may vary depending on the environment.

Gentle Care

Gentle Care

Dry with low heat

By selecting a low heat setting on the dryer the likelihood of fabric shrinkage and creasing can be reduced.
Prevent Over Drying with Sensor Dry
Sensor Dry

Prevent over drying

Sensors on the LG dryer monitor the heat exchange, moisture and air temperature for optimal drying results. The sensors automatically control the drying time and temperature based on the selected program and help prevent over drying.

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Helps maintain performance

The dryer performs an automatic condenser clean function during the drying process to help maintain overall dryer performance.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.

Double Layer Air Filter
Double Layer Air Filter

Capture lint

The dryer air filter has two separate sections to help capture lint from drying clothes.

*Product featured in image may vary from actual product. Please refer to product image gallery above.

LG GF-V706MBL Pure N Fresh
No external venting required

Simple install

LG Condenser Dryers remove the need to fit external venting kits in your laundry making installation easier.

Included Accessories

Included Accessories

Dry your way

The Stacking bracket allows you to securely stack this machine on top of your 550mm or 600mm depth LG front load washing machine. The Drying Rack is great for items that you don't want to tumble dry such as shoes or backpacks.

*Accessories pictured may vary from actual product.

Smart control, smart life

LG ThinQ® App

Smart control, smart life

ThinQ® technology puts this dryer in a class of its own. Intelligent features let you remotely start or monitor your dryer. You can also track energy consumption, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional drying cycles.*

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Smart Pairing

Connected washing + drying

Automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer connected to the LG ThinQ® app.*

*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Better Together

Review compatible products

Table Caption
Features WV10-1412B WV10-1410B WTP22BK STKIT-BK
WV10-1412B
WV10-1410B
WTP22BK
STKIT-BK
Description Front Load Washing Machine with ezDispense® + TurboClean® 360˚ Front Load Washing Machine with ezDispense® + TurboClean® 360˚ TWINWash® Mini Washing Machine Washing Machine Stacking Kit
Capacity 12kg 10kg 2.5kg -
Series Series 10 Series 10 - -
Colour Black Steel Black Steel Black Steel Black Steel
Feature AI DD® AI DD® Space Saving Design Retractable Shelf
Washing Machine WV9-1408B, WV9-1409B, WV9-1609B, WV9-1610B, WV9-1412B, WV10-1410B, WV10-1412B, WVC9-1412B, STKIT-BK WV9-1408B, WV9-1409B, WV9-1609B, WV9-1610B, WV9-1412B, WV10-1410B, WV10-1412B, WVC9-1412B, STKIT-BK WV9-1408B, WV9-1409B, WV9-1609B, WV9-1610B, WV9-1412B, WV10-1410B, WV10-1412B, WVC9-1412B, STKIT-BK WV9-1408B, WV9-1409B, WV9-1609B, WV9-1610B, WV9-1412B, WV10-1410B, WV10-1412B, WVC9-1412B, STKIT-BK
FAQs

Which features does this product have?

Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.

 Should I clean the lint filter in my LG dryer?

Our Dryers contain double layer lint filters to help capture lint from drying clothes. Regularly clean the lint filter after each use to maintain optimal performance. For more information on how to clean an LG dryer lint filter click on the below video link:  https://www.lg.com/au/support/video-tutorials/CT20088052-20153065308540

Can I stack my LG dryer on top of my LG washing machine?

Some of our LG dryer models are designed to be stackable with compatible LG washing machines, helping to save space in your laundry area. The stacking bracket is an accessory we offer, allowing you to securely stack a compatible LG dryer on top of your 550mm or 600mm depth LG front load washing machine. Please refer to the specifications/product pages for compatability details. 

Will an LG dryer link to an LG washer?

If you own a compatible LG washer and dryer you will be able to utilise our smart pairing system, through the ThinQ app using a compatible iOS or Andriod device. Smart pairing automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer to maximise user convenience.

How can I troubleshoot common issues with my LG dryer?

We provide troubleshooting guides in the user manual to help you diagnose and resolve common problems with your dryer. Additionally, you can contact our LG customer support for assistance or schedule a service appointment if needed.

Can I adjust the drying temperature and cycle settings on my LG dryer?

Yes, our dryers offer customizable drying options, allowing you to adjust the temperature and cycle settings according to the fabric type and desired dryness level. Our dryers also utilise sensor trechnology to automatically control the drying time and temperature based on the selected program and help prevent overdrying.

Do I need to externally vent my LG dryer?

External venting is not required as LG's Heat Pump Dryers remove the need to fit external venting kits in your laundry space, making installation a more convienient process.

Can I dry large items like blankets and comforters in my LG dryer?

LG dryers are equipped with spacious drums, however, the ability to dry large items like blanket and comforters in a dn LG dryer will depend on the capacity of dryer, the size of the item and the items care label. Please always refer to an items care label for instructions on whether the item is suitable to dry in a dryer.

How energy-efficient is my LG dryer?

Our LG dryers are designed with energy-saving features such as sensor drying technology and eco-friendly cycles to help reduce energy consumption while still providing optimal drying performance. Our dryers also offer Eco hybrid technology. This technology provides the option to either select a dryer setting that uses less energy or a setting that reduces drying time, allowing the user to control an element of energy saving depending on each individual's requirements and preferences. To find the energy star rating of your dryer, please see the product's spec sheet.

Can I reverse the door on my LG dryer for easier access?

On some of our dryers, the dryer door hinges can be relocated on either side of the opening to get the optimal fit for your laundry and accommodate your personal preferences. Process must be performed by an LG Authorised Technician at your own cost. To find a technician near you, please visit https://www.lg.com/au/support/contact-us/locate-repair-center/. The dryer door, by default, opens on the left hing. Additional costs incurred if customer elects to switch to right hinge.

PRODUCT DIMENSIONS (WXHXD MM)
850mm (W) x 600mm (H) x 690mm (D)
CAPACITY
10
Energy Rating
9 Star Energy Rating
ThinQ
ThinQ (WiFi)

Key Specs

  • Body Color

    Black Steel

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    10

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 690

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • Reversible Door

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black Steel

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    10

PROGRAMS

  • AI Dry

    No

  • Allergy Care (dryer)

    Yes

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Cool Air

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Down Jacket Refresh

    No

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Quick Dry

    No

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Sportswear

    Yes

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Warm Air

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Activewear(Sportswear)

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Touch LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion Wash

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Product Type

    Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive Motors

    No

  • Reversible Door

    No

  • Load Sensing

    No

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • TrueSteam

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660 x 890 x 702

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

    1115

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 690

  • Product Weight (kg)

    58.0

  • Box Weight (kg)

    61.0

ENERGY

  • Energy Rating (Dry)

    9 Star

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

  • Condenser Care

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    Yes

  • Dry Level

    3 Levels

  • Less Time

    Yes

  • More Time

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806091806697

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Drain Hose Kit

    Yes

  • Rack Assembly

    Yes

  • Stacking Braket

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    2 years parts and labour on product. Additional 8 years on inverter compressor & motor (parts only)

What people are saying

