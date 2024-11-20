Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
12kg Series 10 Front Load Washer - ezDispense

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

12kg Series 10 Front Load Washer - ezDispense

WV10-1412B

12kg Series 10 Front Load Washer - ezDispense

(0)
Front view of WV10-1412B
Products in this Bundle: 1
Front view of the combined image

WV10-1412SB

12kg Series 10 Front Load Washing Machine + 10kg Heat Pump Dryer Stacking Kit Bundle

LG Direct Drive Motors™

LG Direct Drive Motors™

Our Quiet Achiever

LG front load washing machines are powered by Inverter Direct Drive Motors™. Less moving parts (and no belts) equals quieter operation, low vibration and enhanced durability.

ezDispense®

Fill once. Wash loads. And loads. And loads.

Fill the auto-dose detergent dispenser once, and wash up to 35 medium loads.* ezDispense® detects the weight of each load, and releases a preset dose to suit, saving you the time and hassle of manually filling the detergent dispenser every load.

Large Dispenser

Fill the auto-dose detergent dispenser once, and wash up to 35 medium loads.* 
ezDispense® detects the weight of each load, and releases a preset dose to suit, saving you the time and hassle of manually filling the detergent dispenser every load.

Preset Dosage

Too little? Too much? Aaaah just right! Only use the amount required for the load size.

Easy Cleaning

Accessible and removable detergent compartments combined with the auto Nozzle Clean cycle, to flush the ezDispense® system, for fuss free maintenance.

Flexible Dispenser

The reservoirs, can be used individually or linked for maximum loads from one fill, plus the flexibility to store two different types of detergent, so you can easily switch to suit your load. And, there's a Manual Dispenser for powder or liquid.

Load & Go

Take the guesswork out with ezDispense® for consistent, pre-set detergent dosing and AI DD® that automatically selects the optimal wash motion for a thorough, gentle clean.

Expand to view information table

Alt text

*ezDispense® available in selected cycles. 35 medium loads based on preset dosage setting of 42ml (for 2kg-6kg load size) with detergent and softener compartments in 'linked' mode. Preset dosage for load size <2kg is 17ml, 6kg - 12kg is 55ml, dosage amounts may vary for specialty cycles. Do not put powdered, ultra concentrated or gel detergents in the ezDispense® reservoirs.

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

AI DD®

Intelligent Fabric Care

LG front load washers with AI Direct Drive technology can weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions for thorough cleaning and clothing care.*

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only. Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.

What is AI DD®?

What is AI DD®?

AI DD® refers to ‘Artificial Intelligence' technology that has been applied to control the machines washing motions via the Direct Drive Motor. By using AI technology and referencing a database of wash motions the machine assesses the load characteristics and selects the best option for a thorough clean with reduced clothing wear*.

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.

Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes

6 Motion® Direct Drive

Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle* and your machine selects the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.

Stepping

Releases clothes at the peak of the rotation cycle which helps loosen laundry and reduce tangles.

Tumbling

Regular tumbling for your everyday washing needs.

Scrubbing

Quickly alternates creating a scrubbing motion. Helps dissolve detergents & remove stubborn stains.

Filtration

Force from the fast rotation distributes the water evenly onto laundry for a full & even saturation.

Rolling

Clothes are rolled gently under water for a delicate wash.

Swing

The drum gently swings clothes from one direction to the other. Ideal for those delicate items.

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.

Turbo Clean 360®

Wash 5kg of clothes in just 39 minutes

With water jets operating during the wash and rinse, this machine can wash a 5kg load of lightly soiled clothes in only 39 minutes.*

Wash 5kg of clothes in just 39 minutes

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W).
*The results may be different depending on the environment.

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™

Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™

Select the 'Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™ to open up fibres and assist in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.

*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.

Help relax wrinkles with Wrinkle Care with Steam+™
Wrinkle Care with Steam+™

Help relax wrinkles with Wrinkle Care with Steam+™

Select'Wrinkle Care' function with Steam+™ to help reduce wrinkles in your washing.*

*The 'Wrinkle Care' option can be added to the Cotton, Cotton Eco, TurboClean 39, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care and Quiet Wash Cycles.

Fits large loads + bedding

Big Capacity Drum

Fits large loads + bedding

Power through large loads, or wash bulky items like bedding easily, thanks to the big capacity drum.

More Durable

Durable

Keeps on cleaning

Featuring a durable tempered glass door, and a stainless steel lifter.
Design

Visible and Elegant

Smart control, smart life

LG ThinQ®

Smart control, smart life

LG ThinQ® technology incorporates intelligent features that let you remotely start or monitor your wash progress. You can also track wash cycle history, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional wash cycles.*

*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts

The LG Direct Drive Motor with inverter control delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts than the traditional belt and pulley system - that's why you get a 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Direct Drive Motor.*

*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).

stacked

Complete your laundry with LG Matching Products

Wash | Dry | Style

Shop the range of matching products

10kg Dryer - DVH10-10B

10kg Dryer - DVH10-10B

Stacking Kit - STKIT-BK

Stacking Kit - STKIT-BK

Forest Green Styler - S5GOC

Forest Green Styler - S5GOC

Black Mirror Styler - S5MB

Black Mirror Styler - S5MB

Summary

Print
PRODUCT DIMENSIONS (WXHXD MM)
600mm (W) x 850mm (H) x 655mm (D)
CAPACITY
12kg
Energy Rating
5 Star Energy Rating
ThinQ
ThinQ (WiFi)

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity (kg)

    12

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 615

  • ezDispense (Auto Dosing)

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black Steel

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity (kg)

    12

PROGRAMS

  • Sportswear

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Speed Wash

    Quick 14 (2kg), TurboClean 39 (5kg)

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Yes

  • Door Lock Indication

    Chrome

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion Wash

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Product Type

    Front Load Washer

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • ezDispense (Auto Dosing)

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive Motors

    Yes

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Tub

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Lifter

    Yes

  • Water Inlet

    Hot & Cold

ENERGY

  • Energy Rating (Wash)

    5 Star

  • WELS Registration Code

    C02097 (Cotton Eco, 40C, spin 1400)

  • WELS Water Consumption (Wash) (L)

    103

  • WELS Water Rating (Wash)

    4.5 Star

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes (Rinse+)

  • Spin

    1400RPM

  • Temp.

    95, 60, 40, 30, 20, Cold

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboClean

    Yes (Turbo Clean 360®)

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806091616289

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660 x 890 x 700

  • Product Depth with Doors Closed (D' mm)

    660

  • Product Depth with Doors Open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1135

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 615

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    2 years parts and labour warranty and an additional 8 years parts warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motors.

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

