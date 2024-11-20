We’ve all experienced mid-week panic, especially when the blouse or pant you wanted to wear is at the dry cleaners or sitting crumpled on a chair in your bedroom. Instead of needing to start from scratch with your outfit planning, the LG Styler offers the ideal solution for a quick refresh as quickly as 20 minutes.

Beyond a convenient refresh, the LG Styler also helps to deodorise garments and reduce wrinkles – great for cotton shirts, denim, trench coats and your holy grail white t-shirts.

For anyone that suffers with dust allergies, the LG Styler also helps reduce exposure to this common allergen with the power of steam.1

Slightly less glamorous, but anyone with kids will understand when your kids comes to you with a wrinkled blazer, shirt or skirt in the morning before school drop off. The LG Styler helps to reduce wrinkles and refresh these items so you can still get out the door quickly.

It also looks good. Thanks to its sleek design, the LG Styler can be placed anywhere in the home, not needing to be hidden away in a laundry room. The LG Styler is also available in three colors – black glass, Forest Green and Black Mirror.

1Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to Live House Dust Mite and Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.