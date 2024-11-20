We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8.5kg 6 Motion Direct Drive Front Load Washer
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
8.5kg
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width
600mm
-
Height
850mm
-
Depth
675mm
-
Weight
65kg
-
Door Diameter (front loaders)
320mm
-
Door Opening Diameter (front loaders)
160˚
WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption
Wash: 341kwh/365 uses
-
Energy Rating
4 Star
-
WELS Water Consumption
73L
-
WELS Water Ratings
4½ Star
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish / Colour
Stone Silver
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Control Type
Electronic Touch Control
INTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1400rpm
-
Variable Spin Speed
Yes (5 Settings)
-
Variable Temperature (°C)
95/60/40/30/Cold
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Suds Detection
Yes
WASHING PROGRAMS -
-
Washing Programs
15 (Cotton, Cotton Eco, Sports Wear, Dark Wash, Mix, Delicate, Easy Care, Wool, Duvet, Intensive 60, Baby Care, Quick 30, Skin Care, Silent Wash, Rinse+Spin)
-
Additional Washing Control Variables
7 (Time Delay, Crease Care, Pre Wash, Medic Rinse (40˚), Time Save, Intensive, Favourite)
NOISE LEVELS -
-
Washing (dB)
46dB
-
Spinning (dB)
60dB
EAN -
-
EAN
8806084208255
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
10 Year Direct Drive Motor Warranty* 2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Direct Drive Motor (parts only)
-
