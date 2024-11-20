We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
11kg Total Washing Load TWINWash® System including LG MiniWasher
Summary
All Spec
DESIGN -
-
Type
TWINWash - Twin Load Washer
CAPACITY -
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
9kg Main Washer (WV9-1409W)
-
Mini Washer (Max Load)
2kg Mini Washer (WTP20WY)
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width (mm)
600
-
Height (mm)
1216
-
Depth (mm)
700
-
Weight
118kg (Combined Weight)
WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION - MAIN WASHER
-
Energy Consumption
295 kWh / 365 Uses
-
Energy Rating
4½ Star
-
WELS Water Consumption
77L
-
WELS Water Ratings
4½ Star
-
WELS Wash Program
Cotton Eco, 40°C, 1400 Spin
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish / Colour
White
-
Smart Diagnosis®
Yes
-
ThinQ® (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Control Type
Electronic Press Button
-
Digital Display
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES(MAIN WASHER)
-
Main Washer Model
WV9-1409W
-
A.I. Direct-Drive™
Yes
-
Steam
Yes (Steam+)
-
6 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1400rpm
-
Variable Spin Speed
1400, 1200, 1000, 800, 400, No Spin
-
Variable Temperature (°C)
95, 60, 40, 30, 20, Cold
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Turbo Clean™
Yes (Turbo Clean 360®)
-
Add Item
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES(MINI WASHER)
-
Mini Washer Model
WTP20WY
-
3 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Water Temperature
Cold only
WASHING PROGRAMS -
-
Washing Programs
Front Loader Cycles: Cotton, Cotton Eco, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care, Quiet Wash, Allergy Care, Delicates, Hand/Wool, Sportswear, Duvet
Mini Washer Cycles: Light Soil, Active Wear, Speed Wash, Rinse & Spin, Hand Wash, Spin Only, Tub Clean
EAN -
-
EAN
Main Washer - 8806098518821
Mini Washer - 8806098010059
WARRANTY -
-
Washing Machine
2 Years
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct-Drive Motor (parts only).
