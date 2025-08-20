We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10kg Series 10 Front Load Washer - ezDispense
Key Features
- Wash load and loads with ezDispense® auto-dosing
- AI Wash powered by AI DD®
- Wash 5kg loads in just 39 minutes with TurboClean360®
- Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+
- Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ®
- 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor*
A Smart Wash
Minimal design
A minimalistic LCD dial gives you easy control
Quick, thorough clean
TurboClean360® 39 min wash cycle.
Microplastic Care
Gentle motions reduce friction during washes
AI to the core
AI Wash intelligent fabric care
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
TurboClean360®
Saves time, and uses less energy
Wash 5kg loads gently and thoroughly in just 39 minutes, with up to 28% reduction in energy usage compared to the cotton cycle in previous LG model, thanks to the four TurboClean360® spray nozzles delivering shorter wash, rinse, and spin times.*
Thirty-nine minutes is written on the washing machine.
A powerful wash in 39 minutes*
*Tested by Intertek based on IEC60456: edition 5.0. TurboClean360 Cycle with 5kg of IEC load on the new LG VX950 model compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash on the predecessor LG VX950 model (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.
*The product video is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
Microplastic Care Cycle
Less friction to help with microplastics shedding
Designed with gentle motions to reduce friction which may help with microplastic release when washing synthetic clothes.**
Close-up shot of control panel showing Microplastic Care cycle
**Tested by Intertek with 3 kgs load of 100% polyester training jacket. Microplastic care cycle compared to Mixed Fabric cycle.
AI Wash
AI-enhanced washing powered by AI DD®
AI Wash optimises washing motions based on the weight and fabric softness of the load, helping you to care for what you wear.***
***AI Wash Cycle is only available for loads under 3kg with fabrics of the same moisture absorption levels.
Automatic dispenser
Clean up to 31 loads with one easy fill
Fill the auto-dose detergent dispenser once, and wash up to 31 medium loads.*
ezDispense® detects the weight of each load, and releases a preset dose to suit, saving you the time and hassle of manually filling the detergent and softener dispenser every load.
The detergent compartment is open, and the detergent is being poured into the auto dose dispenser.
*ezDispense® available in selected cycles. 31 medium loads based on preset dosage setting of 45ml (for 2-6kg load size) with detergent and softener compartments in 'linked' mode. Preset dosage for load size <2kg is 18ml, 6kg+ is 59ml, dosage amounts may vary for specialty cycles. Do not put powdered, ultra concentrated or gel detergents in the ezDispense® reservoirs.
Cycle & option optimisation
Cycles to suit laundry habits
Cycle Optimisation automatically remembers and prioritises the cycle list order for your most frequently used cycles and options, based on at least 10 cycles.
You can also conveniently personalise your washing and drying preferences with the Cycle List Edit option.
***AI Wash Cycle is only available for loads under 3kg with fabrics of the same moisture absorption levels.
Steam+
Deep clean with up to 30% reduction of wrinkles with the wrinkle care option***
Look sharp and wear your clothes with confidence knowing that exposure to house dust mites have been reduced with LG Steam+****
The man stands in front of mirror and smiles. An icon that spreads wrinkles and an icon that represents allergens are shown.
*** Tested by Interkek in accordance with AATCC (American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists) 128 Wrinkle Recover of Fabrics Appearance Method. Cotton Cycle with Wrinkle Care option compared to Cotton Cycle without Wrinkle Care option based on a load with 3 mixed cotton and synthetic shirts . The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment. The Wrinkle Care option is only available on selected cycles.
**** Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to Live House Dust Mite and anti viral activity for PEDV and eCOV-229E. The results may be different depending on the environment.
Smart Pairing
Working as a team to get laundry clean
Automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer connected to the LG ThinQ app®.*
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
Life simplified with easy control*
Control and adjust from compatible phones
Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.*
Monitor from afar
Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ®.*
Hands-free with voice assistant
Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control.
Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.*
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
**The product images are digitally rendered and a simulation of the LG ThinQ app. The images may differ from the actual product and LG ThinQ app.
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
FAQ
What is the standard size of an LG washing machine?
LG Washing Machines come in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can
vary depending on the drum size / capacity.
Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675 mm.
What is the best kg or capacity for a washing machine?
LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8–9 kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 11-13 kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with king-size and larger bedding. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means that some of our appliances offer increased capacity in the LG standard size washing machine.
How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?
Check the energy label on your washing machine and compare this with equivalent capacity machines.
How can I choose the best wash cycle for my load?
Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. In selected cycles, LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions
during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.
How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?
Innovative LG DirectDrive™ Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your appliance, delivering a quiet, reliable and durable mechanism. When installing your washing machine, make sure it stands on a level surface and check it regularly. An unbalanced unit may shift location or bump around, increasing noise output. Placing anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine can also help reduce noise.
How does machine-learning AI DD® benefit my laundry?
LG's machine-learning AI DD® machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric softness of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimisation by your machine can help reduce the hassle with selecting a cycle and keep your precious clothes looking great. DirectDrive™ DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for a thorough and efficient cleaning of clothes.
What is the typical lifespan of a tumble dryer?
Product lifespan can vary depending on several factors, such as product quality, frequency of use, and maintenance.
Regular maintenance is important to extend the lifespan of the dryer.
1. Clean the area around the filter before and after drying, and keep the Dual Lint Filter clean by washing it with water.
2. Clean the dust inside the dryer and ventilate it by opening the dryer door slightly before and after use.
3. It is recommended to care for the condenser and drum using the Condenser Care and Drum Care functions.
How does the Auto-dosing function work?
The LG Automatic dispenser's auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent and softener dispensers and leave your washing machine to do the work.
In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds the right amount of detergent. It removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time and prolongs the life of your clothing. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep front loader washing machines operating at their best. Simply shut the door and press start!
*ezDispense® available in selected cycles. 31 medium loads based on preset dosage setting of 45ml (for 2-6kg load size) with detergent and softener compartments in 'linked' mode. Preset dosage for load size <2kg is 18ml, 6kg+ is 59ml, dosage amounts may vary for specialty cycles. Do not put powdered, ultra concentrated or gel detergents in the ezDispense® reservoirs.
Do washing machines come in different colours?
LG offers a menu of modern neutral colour options to ensure you can find a washing machine that either matches existing appliances or provides
a stylish contrast. Common LG colours include: Classic White, Black Steel or Graphite.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
9.0
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)
Yes
Wrinkle Care
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Essence White (Glossy)
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
9.0
PROGRAMS
Duvet
Yes
Cotton
Yes
Baby Steam Care
Yes
AI Wash
Yes
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
Baby Care
No
Bedding Refresh
No
Bed Sheets
Yes
Cold Wash
Yes
Color Care
No
Cotton Eco
No
Dark Wash
No
Delicates
Yes
Double Rinse
No
Downloaded Cycle
No
Down Jacket
Yes
Dress Shirts
No
Dry Only
No
Easy Care
Yes
Hygiene (Sanitary)
No
Jeans
No
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
One Shirt
No
Pet Care Wash
No
Quick 14 (Speed 14)
Yes
Quick 30
No
Quick Wash+Dry
No
Quick Wash (Speed Wash)
No
Rainy Days
Yes
Rinse Only
No
Rinse + Spin
Yes
School Uniforms
No
Silent Wash
Yes
Single Garments
No
Sleeve Hems and Collars
Yes
Small Load
No
Smart Rinse
No
Spin Only
Yes
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
Stain Care
No
Steam Refresh
No
Towels
Yes
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash 39
Yes
TurboClean 59
No
Wash+Dry
No
Wash Only
No
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display
Door Lock Indication
Yes
Figure Indicator
LCD
FEATURES
6 Motion Wash
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Product Type
Front Load Washer
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Add Item
Yes
ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive Motors
Yes
Foam detection system
Yes
Load Sensing
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
Steam Plus
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
TurboWash360˚
Yes
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Vibration Sensor
Yes
Stainless Steel Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
Water Inlet
Cold Only
Water Level
Auto
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660 x 890 x 660
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
Product Weight (kg)
68.0
Box Weight (kg)
72.0
Product Depth with Doors Closed (D' mm)
620
Product Depth with Doors Open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1100
ENERGY
Energy Rating (Wash)
5 Star
WELS Water Consumption (Wash) (L)
64
WELS Water Rating (Wash)
5 Star
WELS Registration Code
C02402 (Cotton Eco, 40C, Rinse 4, Spin 1400 RPM)
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
Yes
Add Item
Yes
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
Pre Wash
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
Rinse
Rinse+ & Hold / Rinse & Hold / Rinse++ / Rinse+ / Default / No
Rinse + Spin
No
Rinse Plus
No
Spin
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
Steam
Yes
Temperature
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboClean
Yes
Wash
Yes
Wrinkle Care
Yes
ColdWash
No
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
Yes
EAN CODE
EAN Code
8806096408193
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
LG TWINWash Compatible
Yes
WARRANTY
Warranty
2 years parts and labour warranty and an additional 8 years parts warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motors.
