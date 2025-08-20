Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
10kg Series 10 Front Load Washer - ezDispense

10kg Series 10 Front Load Washer - ezDispense

WX10-1409W
  • Front view of LG Washing Machine WX10-1409W
  • USP image for the one body design of LG Washing Machine
  • USP image for the center control of LG Washing Machine
  • USP image for the ai wash and the ai dry of LG Washing Machine
  • USP image for the inverter direct drive motor of LG Washing Machine
  • image for dimension and installation of LG Washing Machine
  • interior shot featuring LG Washing Machine
  • detail of the center control panel
  • front open view of LG Washing Machine
  • detail of the detergent drawer
  • drum detail of the washer
Key Features

  • Wash load and loads with ezDispense® auto-dosing
  • AI Wash powered by AI DD®
  • Wash 5kg loads in just 39 minutes with TurboClean360®
  • Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+
  • Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ®
  • 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor*
More

A Smart Wash

LCD Dial Image

Minimal design

A minimalistic LCD dial gives you easy control

Thirty-nine minutes is written on the washing machine.

Quick, thorough clean

TurboClean360® 39 min wash cycle.

Close-up shot of control panel showing Microplastic Care

Microplastic Care

Gentle motions reduce friction during washes

Silk, shirts, and jeans fabrics are shown and AI Wash features are described.

AI to the core

AI Wash intelligent fabric care

The washing machine is zoomed in. The screen changes and the side of the panel appears.

Simply, brilliant

TurboClean360®

Saves time, and uses less energy

Wash 5kg loads gently and thoroughly in just 39 minutes, with up to 28% reduction in energy usage compared to the cotton cycle in previous LG model, thanks to the four TurboClean360® spray nozzles delivering shorter wash, rinse, and spin times.*

Thirty-nine minutes is written on the washing machine.

A powerful wash in 39 minutes*

*Tested by Intertek based on IEC60456: edition 5.0. TurboClean360 Cycle with 5kg of IEC load on the new LG VX950 model compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash on the predecessor LG VX950 model (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment. 

Microplastic Care Cycle

Less friction to help with microplastics shedding

Designed with gentle motions to reduce friction which may help with microplastic release when washing synthetic clothes.** 

Close-up shot of control panel showing Microplastic Care cycle

**Tested by Intertek with 3 kgs load of 100% polyester training jacket. Microplastic care cycle compared to Mixed Fabric cycle.

AI Wash

AI-enhanced washing powered by AI DD®

AI Wash optimises washing motions based on the weight and fabric softness of the load, helping you to care for what you wear.***

***AI Wash Cycle is only available for loads under 3kg with fabrics of the same moisture absorption levels. 

Automatic dispenser

Clean up to 31 loads with one easy fill

Fill the auto-dose detergent dispenser once, and wash up to 31 medium loads.*

 

ezDispense® detects the weight of each load, and releases a preset dose to suit, saving you the time and hassle of manually filling the detergent and softener dispenser every load.

The detergent compartment is open, and the detergent is being poured into the auto dose dispenser.

*ezDispense® available in selected cycles. 31 medium loads based on preset dosage setting of 45ml (for 2-6kg load size) with detergent and softener compartments in 'linked' mode. Preset dosage for load size <2kg is 18ml, 6kg+ is 59ml, dosage amounts may vary for specialty cycles. Do not put powdered, ultra concentrated or gel detergents in the ezDispense® reservoirs.

Cycle & option optimisation

Cycles to suit laundry habits

Cycle Optimisation automatically remembers and prioritises the cycle list order for your most frequently used cycles and options, based on at least 10 cycles.

 

You can also conveniently personalise your washing and drying preferences with the Cycle List Edit option.

Steam+

Deep clean with up to 30% reduction of wrinkles with the wrinkle care option***

Look sharp and wear your clothes with confidence knowing that exposure to house dust mites have been reduced with LG Steam+****

The man stands in front of mirror and smiles. An icon that spreads wrinkles and an icon that represents allergens are shown.

*** Tested by Interkek in accordance with AATCC (American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists) 128 Wrinkle Recover of Fabrics Appearance Method.  Cotton Cycle with Wrinkle Care option compared to Cotton Cycle without Wrinkle Care option based on a load with 3 mixed cotton and synthetic shirts . The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment. The Wrinkle Care option is only available on selected cycles. 

**** Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to Live House Dust Mite and anti viral activity for PEDV and eCOV-229E. The results may be different depending on the environment. 

Smart Pairing

Working as a team to get laundry clean

Automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer connected to the LG ThinQ app®.*

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

LG ThinQ®

Life simplified with easy control*

Control and adjust from compatible phones

Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.*

Monitor from afar

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ®.*

Hands-free with voice assistant

Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control.

Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.*

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

**The product images are digitally rendered and a simulation of the LG ThinQ app. The images may differ from the actual product and LG ThinQ app.

Washing machine in a modern laundry space

Minimal Design

Washing machine in detail.

Simple control for an easy wash

It shows in detail the inside of the washing machine drum.

Stainless steel drum

It shows the appearance of the washing machine.

Clean, stylish design

FAQ

Q.

What is the standard size of an LG washing machine?

A.

LG Washing Machines come in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can

vary depending on the drum size / capacity.

Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675 mm.

Q.

What is the best kg or capacity for a washing machine?

A.

LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8–9 kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 11-13 kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with king-size and larger bedding. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means that some of our appliances offer increased capacity in the LG standard size washing machine.

Q.

How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?

A.

Check the energy label on your washing machine and compare this with equivalent capacity machines.

Q.

How can I choose the best wash cycle for my load?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. In selected cycles, LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions

during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.

Q.

How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?

A.

Innovative LG DirectDrive™ Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your appliance, delivering a quiet, reliable and durable mechanism. When installing your washing machine, make sure it stands on a level surface and check it regularly. An unbalanced unit may shift location or bump around, increasing noise output. Placing anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine can also help reduce noise.

Q.

How does machine-learning AI DD® benefit my laundry?

A.

LG's machine-learning AI DD® machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric softness of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimisation by your machine can help reduce the hassle with selecting a cycle and keep your precious clothes looking great. DirectDrive™ DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for a thorough and efficient cleaning of clothes.

Q.

What is the typical lifespan of a tumble dryer?

A.

Product lifespan can vary depending on several factors, such as product quality, frequency of use, and maintenance.

Regular maintenance is important to extend the lifespan of the dryer.

1. Clean the area around the filter before and after drying, and keep the Dual Lint Filter clean by washing it with water.

2. Clean the dust inside the dryer and ventilate it by opening the dryer door slightly before and after use.

3. It is recommended to care for the condenser and drum using the Condenser Care and Drum Care functions.

Q.

How does the Auto-dosing function work?

A.

The LG Automatic dispenser's auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent and softener dispensers and leave your washing machine to do the work.

In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds the right amount of detergent. It removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time and prolongs the life of your clothing. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep front loader washing machines operating at their best. Simply shut the door and press start!

 

*ezDispense® available in selected cycles. 31 medium loads based on preset dosage setting of 45ml (for 2-6kg load size) with detergent and softener compartments in 'linked' mode. Preset dosage for load size <2kg is 18ml, 6kg+ is 59ml, dosage amounts may vary for specialty cycles. Do not put powdered, ultra concentrated or gel detergents in the ezDispense® reservoirs.

Q.

Do washing machines come in different colours?

A.

LG offers a menu of modern neutral colour options to ensure you can find a washing machine that either matches existing appliances or provides

a stylish contrast. Common LG colours include: Classic White, Black Steel or Graphite.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

WX10-1409W.AGWREAP.EHAP.AU.C

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity (kg)

    9.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Essence White (Glossy)

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity (kg)

    9.0

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    Yes

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Bed Sheets

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    Yes

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton Eco

    No

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Double Rinse

    No

  • Downloaded Cycle

    No

  • Down Jacket

    Yes

  • Dress Shirts

    No

  • Dry Only

    No

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Hygiene (Sanitary)

    No

  • Jeans

    No

  • Mix (Mixed Fabric)

    Yes

  • One Shirt

    No

  • Pet Care Wash

    No

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Quick Wash (Speed Wash)

    No

  • Rainy Days

    Yes

  • Rinse Only

    No

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • School Uniforms

    No

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Single Garments

    No

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    Yes

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    Yes

  • TurboClean 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wash Only

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    LCD

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion Wash

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Product Type

    Front Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive Motors

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Steam Plus

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Tub

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water Inlet

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660 x 890 x 660

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Product Weight (kg)

    68.0

  • Box Weight (kg)

    72.0

  • Product Depth with Doors Closed (D' mm)

    620

  • Product Depth with Doors Open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1100

ENERGY

  • Energy Rating (Wash)

    5 Star

  • WELS Water Consumption (Wash) (L)

    64

  • WELS Water Rating (Wash)

    5 Star

  • WELS Registration Code

    C02402 (Cotton Eco, 40C, Rinse 4, Spin 1400 RPM)

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    Rinse+ & Hold / Rinse & Hold / Rinse++ / Rinse+ / Default / No

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Rinse Plus

    No

  • Spin

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temperature

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboClean

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

  • ColdWash

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    Yes

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096408193

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    2 years parts and labour warranty and an additional 8 years parts warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motors.

What people are saying

