9kg Series 9 Heat Pump Dryer - 9 Star

9kg Series 9 Heat Pump Dryer - 9 Star

9kg Series 9 Heat Pump Dryer - 9 Star

Front view
Front Open
AI Dry™
Turbo Dry
AI DUAL Inverter™
Dimension & Installation
Liftstyle
Drum Detail
Knob Window Display Detail
Top Front Perspective
Top Left Perspective
Top Right Perspective
Left Side
Right Side
Side
Key Features

  • Super Efficient Dryer with 9 Star Energy Rating
  • Efficiently optimises drying with AI Dry™
  • Dry with care with the Allergy Care™ Cycle
  • Simple install with no external venting required
  • Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ® App
  • 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Inverter Compresssor Motor
More
Video of zooming into the LG dryer in the laundry room with LG washing machine.

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

Intelligent drying performance, load after load.

Image of washing machine.

Super Efficient

9 Star Energy Rating

Red scanner graphic represents AI simulation detecting fabric with LG's AI technology.

AI Dry™

Helps efficiently optimise drying

Image depicting time passing around a dress shirt.

Fast drying

Dry laundry in 81 minutes

Image with clean water running over a condenser.

Easy maintenance

Auto cleaning condenser

AI Heat Pump Dryer

AI to the core

The energy-efficient AI Heat Pump Dryer has low noise, and comes with a 10-year warranty on the Inverter Compresssor Motor.**

Image of LG heat pump dryer and AI Inverter

Image of LG heat pump dryer and AI Inverter

Lightning bolt energy icon and downward arrow

Energy efficient

10-year warranty icon

10-year parts warranty**

Finger on lips icon representing quiet

Low noise

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

**2 years parts and labour + 8 years on inverter compressor / motor (parts only).

AI Dry™

AI-enhanced drying

AI Dry helps optimise drying by adjusting drying times during the cycle based on the weight of the load and the humidity, which can help save energy and time for efficient results.***

AI dry cycle detecting fabric weight and sensing the amount of moisture remaining.

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

***Tested by Intertek, AI Dry cycle with 3kg of mixed test loads compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle. The results may vary depending on the environment. AI Dry is only available for loads under 5kg with fabrics of the same moisture absorption levels'. 

TurboDry

Drying done in just 81 minutes

Enjoy 81-minute drying, powered by the Inverter Compressor.**

Close-up image of an LCD dial showing the 'TurboDry' cycle name

Close-up image of an LCD dial showing the 'TurboDry' cycle name

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

**Tested by Intertek , Turbo Dry Cycle with 5kg of mixed loads completed within 81 minutes. The results may vary depending on the environment.

Allergy Care™

Dry with care with Allergy Care™ Cycle

Exposure to Dust Mites, one of the most common household allergies, can be reduced with this drying cycle.***

Image of a clean teddy bear and white fabric inside a dryer drum.

Image of a clean teddy bear and white fabric inside a dryer drum.

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

***Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to Live House Dust Mite. The results may vary depending on the environment.

Cycle & option optimisation

Cycles to suit laundry habits

Cycle Optimisation automatically remembers and prioritises the cycle list order for your most frequently used cycles and options, based on at least 10 cycles.

 

You can also conveniently personalise your washing and drying preferences with the Cycle List Edit option.

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

Auto cleaning condenser

Condenser with convenient cleaning

The condenser washes itself automatically**, giving you more time for other tasks.

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

**The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.The frequency of 'auto cleaning condenser' cycle may vary depending on load size and the initial moisture content of the laundry.

Smart Pairing

Working as a team to get laundry clean

Smart pairing uses information fom the connected washer to automatically set the drying cycle.***

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

***LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

LG ThinQ®

Smart control, smart life

Control and adjust from your phone

Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.**

Monitor from afar

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ®.**

 
 

Hands-free with voice assistant

Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control.

 

Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.**

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

**LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required with mobile data and home Wi-Fi connection. Refer to lg.com.au/lg-thinq for details. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Title mark

Title mark

Image of LG heat pump dryer and AI Inverter

Image of LG heat pump dryer and AI Inverter

Reversible Door

The default hinge location on this model is the right hand side.
The dryer door hinge can be relocated on either side of the
opening to get the optimal fit for your laundry.*

*The process to reverse the hinge location must be performed by an LG Authorised Technician at your own cost. To find a technician near you, please visit https://www.lg.com/au/support/contact-us/locate-repair-center/

Stylish design

LG dryer in the living room.

Sleek lines

Image of an LG dryer.

Minimal design

LG dryer's tempered glass door.

Tempered glass door

Interior image of a washing machine and dryer side by side.

Matching washer and dryer

LG dryer's stainless steel drum.

Stainless steel drum

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

FAQ

Q.

<h3>Q. Which features  does this product have?</h3>

A.

A. Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.

Q.

<h3> What should I consider when choosing a new dryer?</h3>

A.

Consider the following when selecting a dryer : 

1. Capacity based on your household size

2. Energy efficiency for your electricity bill - LG Heat Pump Dryers offer high energy efficiency star ratings.

3. Drying programs that fit your needs

4. Smart functions and applications such as LG ThinQ

5. Installation space needed for the dryer

6. Reliability and quality guarantee services

Q.

<h3>Do I need to externally vent an LG Heat Pump Dryer?</h3>

A.

External venting is not required as LG's Heat Pump Dryers remove the need to fit external venting kits in your laundry space, making installation a more convienient process.

Q.

<h3>What do I need to know before stacking a washer and dryer?</h3>

A.

Consider the following factors to make sure your stacked washer and dryer are safe, reliable, and easy to use.

1. Compatibility: First, make sure the washer and dryer models are compatible with each other. LG dryers should only be put on LG  front load washers that accomodate the dryer with no dryer overhang. 

2. Installation space: Check the size of the space to install the washer and dryer. Also, make sure you have enough space to open the washer and dryer doors. Remember to consider plumbing or other protrusions in your space, and measure all access points like hallways, starways and doorways.

3. Expert installation: The dryer can be securely attached to the LG washer using a stacking kit. Only qualified service personnel may stack and check that the dryer is installed correctly.

Please refer to the specifications/product pages for compatability details. 

Q.

<h3>Which clothes should not go in the dryer?</h3>

A.

Check the fabric care label on your clothing and dry them according to the recommended drying method.

Do not dry the following items:

- Items that may cause a fire: clothes with flammable substances such as wax, oil, paint, gasoline, degreasers, drycleaning solvents, kerosene, etc.; electric blankets; carpets

- Heat-sensitive clothing

Q.

<h3>How long does it take to dry clothes in a heat-pump dryer?</h3>

A.

The time it takes to dry the clothes in a heat-pump dryer may vary depending on factors such as the type of fabric and the weight of the laundry.

1. Fabric type: Clothes made from heavy materials such as denim take longer to dry than lighter fabrics such as polyester.

2. Laundry weight: The more laundry there is, the longer the drying time will be.

Q.

How energy-efficient are LG dryers?

A.

To find the energy star rating of your dryer, please see the product's specifications. LG dryers are designed with energy-saving features such as sensor drying technology and eco-friendly cycles to help reduce energy consumption while still providing optimal drying performance. Our dryers also offer Eco hybrid technology. This technology provides the option to either select a dryer setting that uses less energy or a setting that reduces drying time, allowing the user to control an element of energy saving depending on each individual's requirements and preferences. Please note that features available by model may vary, please refer to individual product specifications.

Q.

Can I reverse the door on an LG dryer for easier access?

A.

On some of our dryers, the door hinges can be relocated to either side of the opening to help get the optimal fit for your laundry and accommodate your personal preferences. This is referred to as 'reversible hinges'. Default hinge location varies by model. You can check the default hinge location as well as whether the hinge is reversible in the specifications on each product page. The process to reverse the hinge location on compatible models must be performed by an LG Authorised Technician at your own cost. To find a technician near you, please visit https://www.lg.com/au/support/contact-us/locate-repair-center/.

