We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8.5kg Top Load Washing Machine
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
8.5kg
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width (mm)
632
-
Height (mm)
1020
-
Depth (mm)
670
-
Weight
44.5kg
WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption
Warm Wash: 708kwh/365 uses
Cold Wash: 140kwh/365 uses
-
Energy Rating
2 Stars
-
WELS Water Consumption
125L
-
WELS Water Ratings
3 Stars
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish / Colour
White
-
Door Type
Transparent Glass Lid
-
Control Type
Touch Button
-
Digital Display
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Motor Type
Conventional
-
Tub Type
Stainless Steel (Partial)
-
Logic Control
Yes
-
Air Dry (Moisture Reduction Cycle)
60/90/120 minutes
WASHING PROGRAMS -
-
Washing Programs
7 (Fuzzy Wash, Jeans Wash, Eco Cotton, Wool Wash, Favourite Wash, Silent Wash, Quick Wash)
-
Additional Washing Control Variables
10 (Tub Clean, Delay Start Wash, Spin only, Rinse/Spin only, Wash/Rinse only, Wash only, Water Temperature, Water Level, Soak)
EAN -
-
EAN
8806087199307
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
2 Years Parts and Labour
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.