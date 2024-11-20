We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9.5kg Inverter Direct Drive Top Load Washer
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
9.5kg
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width (mm)
632
-
Height (mm)
1020
-
Depth (mm)
675
-
Weight
50kg
WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption
Warm Wash: 678kwh/365 uses
Cold Wash: 115kwh/365 uses
-
Energy Rating
2½ Stars
-
WELS Water Consumption
98L
-
WELS Water Ratings
4 Stars
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish / Colour
White
-
Door Type
Glass (Tempered)
-
Control Type
Electronic
-
Digital Display
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES -
-
6 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Motor Type
Direct Drive
-
Tub Type
Stainless Steel
-
Logic Control
Yes
-
Lint Filter
Yes (2)
-
Air Dry (Moisture Reduction Cycle)
60/90/120 minutes
WASHING PROGRAMS -
-
Washing Programs
7 (Fuzzy, Jeans, Eco Cotton, Wool, Favourite, Silent, Quick/ Speed Wash)
-
Additional Washing Control Variables
7 (Water Temperature, Water Level, Wash Power Level, Air Dry (Moisture Reduction Cycle), Tub Dry, Tub Clean, Soak)
EAN -
-
EAN
8806084111609
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
10 Year Direct Drive Motor Warranty* 2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)
