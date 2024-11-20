We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10kg Inverter Direct Drive Top Load Washer
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
-
Lid Type
-
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity(kg)
10
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
-
-
Display Type
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
-
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
AI Wash
-
-
Baby Wear
-
-
Color Care
-
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
-
Drain + Spin
-
-
Duvet
-
-
Eco Cotton
-
-
Extra Clean
-
-
Cotton Wash
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Cotton
-
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
-
School Care
-
-
Small Load
-
-
Smart Rinse
-
-
Speed Wash
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Strong Wave
-
-
Towels
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
FEATURES
-
TurboWash
-
-
3 Motion
-
-
6 Motion Wash
Yes
-
Add Item
-
-
AI DD
-
-
Auto Pre Wash
-
-
Auto Restart
-
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
-
ezDispense
-
-
Foam detection system
-
-
Inverter Direct Drive
Inverter Direct Drive
-
JetSpray
-
-
Leveling Legs
-
-
Lint Filter
Auto Clean (Hidden)
-
LoadSense
-
-
Punch + 3
-
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
-
-
Side Water Fall
-
-
Smart Inverter Motor
-
-
Smart Motion
-
-
Soft Closing Door
-
-
Stainless Lint Filter
-
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
-
Steam
-
-
TurboDrum
-
-
TurboClean 3D
-
-
Type
-
-
Vibration Sensor
-
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
-
WELS Water Rating
4
-
WELS Reg. number
C01223
-
WaveForce
-
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
2½ Stars
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Pairing
-
-
Download Cycle
-
-
Energy Monitoring
-
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
LG ThinQ
-
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
686 x 1153 x 760
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
-
-
Weight (kg)
66
-
Weight include packing (kg)
-
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
-
-
Air Dry
60/90/120 minutes
-
Aqua Reserve
-
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Cold Wash
-
-
Deep Fill
-
-
Extra Rinse
-
-
Hot Wash
-
-
Pre Wash
-
-
Remote Start
-
-
Rinse
-
-
Rinse + Spin
-
-
Soak
-
-
Spin
-
-
Spin Only
-
-
Stain Care
-
-
Steam
-
-
Strong Wave
-
-
Temp.
-
-
Time Delay
-
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Tub Dry
Yes
-
TurboClean
-
-
Wash
-
-
Water Level
Yes
-
Water Plus
-
-
Wi-Fi
-
EAN CODE
-
EAN CODE
8806084047700
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.