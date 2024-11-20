We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10kg Top Load Washing Machine with 6 Motion Direct Drive & Smart THINQ™
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN -
-
Type
Top Load Washer
CAPACITY -
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
10kg
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width (mm)
694
-
Height (mm)
1030
-
Depth (mm)
740
-
Weight
61kg
WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption
Warm Wash: 384kwh/365 uses
Cold Wash: 267kwh/365 uses
-
Energy Rating
4 Star
-
WELS Water Consumption
102L
-
WELS Water Ratings
4 Star
-
WELS Wash Program
Eco Cotton, Water Level 2, Wash 6min, Rinse 5, Spin Ultra, Cold wash, Hot wash, Soak 2Hrs
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish / Colour
White
-
Smart Diagnosis® 3.0
Yes
-
Smart ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Door Type
Glass with Soft Closing Lid
-
Door Lock
Yes
-
Control Type
Electronic Touch Button
-
Digital Display
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES -
-
6 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
950rpm
-
Tub Type
Stainless Steel
-
Logic Control
Yes
-
Lint Filter
Yes (Built-In)
-
Air Spin (Moisture Reduction Cycle)
60/90/120mins
WASHING PROGRAMS -
-
Washing Programs
9 (Cotton Wash, Towels, Extra Rinse, Duvet, Eco Cotton, Quiet Wash, Quick Wash, Delicates, Download Cycle)
-
Additional Washing Control Variables
6 (Soak, Intensive Wash, Time Delay (3-18Hours), Water Temperature (3), Water Level (10), Remote Start)
EAN -
-
EAN
8806098010141
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
10 Year Inverter Direct Drive Motor Parts Warranty^
^2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)
