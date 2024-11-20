We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14kg Top Load Washing Machine with 6 Motion Direct Drive
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
14kg
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width (mm)
701
-
Height (mm)
1030
-
Depth (mm)
736
-
Weight
62kg
WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption
Warm Wash: 840kwh/365 uses
Cold Wash: 240kwh/365 uses
-
Energy Rating
3 Stars
-
WELS Water Consumption
144L
-
WELS Water Ratings
4 Stars
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish / Colour
White
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Tag On with NFC
Yes
-
Door Type
Glass with Soft Closing
Lid
-
Door Lock
Yes
-
Control Type
Electronic Touch Button
-
Digital Display
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES -
-
6 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
950rpm
-
Tub Type
Stainless Steel
-
Logic Control
Yes
-
Lint Filter
Auto Clean (Built In)
-
On Board Water Heater
Yes
-
Air Dry (Moisture Reduction Cycle)
60/90/120 minutes
WASHING PROGRAMS -
-
Washing Programs
12 (Cotton Wash, Stain Care, Allergy Care, Extra Rinse, Eco Cotton, Quick Wash, Delicates, Towels, Duvet, Quiet Wash, Tub Clean, Download Cycle)
-
Additional Washing Control Variables
6 (Soak, Intensive Wash, Vapour Mode, Time
Delay, Water Temperature, Water Level)
EAN -
-
EAN
6932135334733
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
* 2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)
