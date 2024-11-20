We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14kg Top Load Washing Machine with TurboClean3D™
Summary
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White Finish
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity(kg)
14
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
-
-
Display Type
-
-
Door Lock Indication
-
-
Figure Indicator
-
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
-
Stain Care
-
-
AI Wash
-
-
Baby Wear
-
-
Color Care
-
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
-
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Eco Cotton
-
-
Extra Clean
-
-
Cotton Wash
-
-
Pre Wash+Cotton
-
-
Quick Wash
-
-
Rinse + Spin
-
-
School Care
-
-
Small Load
-
-
Smart Rinse
-
-
Speed Wash
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Strong Wave
-
-
Towels
-
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
-
FEATURES
-
TurboWash
-
-
3 Motion
-
-
6 Motion Wash
Yes
-
Add Item
-
-
AI DD
-
-
Auto Pre Wash
-
-
Auto Restart
-
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
-
ezDispense
-
-
Foam detection system
-
-
Inverter Direct Drive
Yes
-
JetSpray
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
-
Lint Filter
Auto Clean Lint Filter
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Punch + 3
-
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
-
-
Side Water Fall
-
-
Smart Inverter Motor
-
-
Smart Motion
-
-
Soft Closing Door
-
-
Stainless Lint Filter
-
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
TurboDrum
-
-
TurboClean 3D
Yes
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
Vibration Sensor
-
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
-
WELS Water Rating
4
-
WELS Reg. number
C01706
-
WaveForce
-
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
4 Star
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Pairing
-
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
LG ThinQ
Yes (Wi-Fi)
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
750 x 1100 x 800
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
690 x 1023 x 730
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1410
-
Weight (kg)
70
-
Weight include packing (kg)
-
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
-
-
Air Dry
-
-
Aqua Reserve
-
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Cold Wash
-
-
Deep Fill
-
-
Extra Rinse
Yes
-
Hot Wash
-
-
Pre Wash
-
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse
Yes (5)
-
Rinse + Spin
-
-
Soak
Yes
-
Spin
-
-
Spin Only
-
-
Stain Care
-
-
Steam
Yes
-
Strong Wave
-
-
Temp.
-
-
Time Delay
-
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Tub Dry
-
-
TurboClean
-
-
Wash
-
-
Water Level
Yes (10)
-
Water Plus
-
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi)
EAN CODE
-
EAN CODE
8801031591374
What people are saying
