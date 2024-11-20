We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
15kg/8kg Front Load Washer Dryer Combo with True Steam®
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN -
-
Type
Washer Dryer Combo
CAPACITY -
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
15kg
-
Drying Capacity (kg)
8kg
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width (mm)
688
-
Height (mm)
990
-
Depth (mm)
785
-
Weight
100kg
-
Door Diameter (front loaders)
410mm
WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption
Wash: 583kwh/365 uses
Dry: 282kwh/52 uses
-
Energy Rating
4 Star (Wash) | 3½ Star (Dry)
-
WELS Water Consumption
154L (Wash) | 15L (Dry)
-
WELS Water Ratings
4 Star
-
WELS Wash Program
Cotton, 40°c, Intensive Wash, Rinse 3, Extra High Spin, Turbo Clean
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish / Colour
Anti-fingerprint Stainless Finish
-
ThinQ® (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Control Type
Electronic Button Control
-
Digital Display
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES -
-
6 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1000rpm
-
Variable Spin Speed
Extra High/High/Medium/Low/Extra Low
-
Variable Temperature (°C)
Cold / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95 (Main Washer)
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
True Steam®
Yes
-
Turbo Clean®
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
WASHING PROGRAMS -
-
Washing Programs
14 (Cotton, Baby Care, Hygiene, Sports Wear, Allergy Care, Refresh, Q.Wash + Dry, Speed Wash, Bedding Care, Duvet, Wool, Rinse + Spin, Download Cycle)
-
Additional Washing Control Variables
14 (Steam, TurboClean, Remote Start, Time Delay, Add Item, Turbo Dry, Air Dry, Time Dry, Soak, Pre Wash, Intensive, Light, Child Lock, Tub Clean)
EAN -
-
EAN
8801031786503
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)
