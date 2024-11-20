We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10 years of LG OLED innovations
For over a decade, LG's OLED TVs have been at the forefront of a televisual revolution. This year we celebrate the 10th anniversary of LG's innovations, from the first LG OLED TV to the latest models.
A decade of innovations
In 2013, we introduced the world to our first 55" OLED television. In 2014, we took a leap forward with OLED 4K technology, and then 8K in 2019. We've since revolutionised the shape of television with our rollable OLED. We look forward to continue exciting with our innovations in OLED.
In style with LG OLED
The perfect fit for Australian homes
Complementing how you live, LG OLED is the perfect match for your personal style and home aesthetic.
