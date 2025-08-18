We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Exclusive to LG
You could win...
|Quantity
|Product
|Price
|1
|Fridge GT-8S
|$1,399 RRP
|1
|Dehumidifier DD14GMWE0
|$1,099 RRP
*Competition period from 12:00 noon on Sunday 3 August 2025 (AEST) to 11:59pm (AEST) on 31 August 2025 and only open to attendees of the Koyote concert being held in Sydney on 3 August 2025. To enter the competition and win one of 2 prizes (1x LG Fridge model GT-8S, 1 x Dehumidifier model DD14GMWE0), complete the registration form accessible on www.lg.com.au.winwithkoyote (including a valid email address) and complete the required details which includes answering the question “Out of the 2 LG products available to win, which one product would you pic, and why?” by 11:59pm (AEST) on 31 August 2025. The winner for each product will be selected based on the most compelling response and will be notified by email on 3 September 2025. Visit lg.com/au/winwithkoyote to enter and for full terms and conditions (including liability excluded by the Promoter arising from the Competition). Chance plays no part in determining the winner. There will be 2 successful winners and each winner will receive one product only. Personal information may be disclosed to third parties in Australia and overseas.