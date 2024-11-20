Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG TONE Free FP3A Wireless Earbuds

FP3A

LG TONE Free FP3A Wireless Earbuds

A front view of cradle opened up and earbuds are floating.

FP3 products of two colors, blue and white, face each other and float in the air.

REFRESH YOUR SOUND
In Every Moment

The white and blue FP3 Earbuds tip is shown one by one.

Roaring Bass

Compact yet powerful - LG TONE Free FP3 will produce a strong beat that will get you on your feet.

av-tonefree-fp3-03-eq-desktop-V2

Even Stronger Bass with EQ

Want heavier bass and sharper vocals?
With 4 EQ modes you can adjust the sound to match your musical taste.
It is an image showing the back of the white ear tip with a close-up, and the phrase External Ambient Sound Detection is marked in the hole formed behind the ear tip.

Now You Can Personalise Ambient Sound

Press your LG TONE Free earbuds to turn off noise canceling and switch between sound modes. Customise Ambient Mode to your situation, so you're fully aware of your surroundings — great for crossing the road. Use Conversation Mode to order in a cafe or​ have quick conversations without taking out your earbuds.

Hypoallergenic and Comfortable

LG TONE Free FP3 Earbuds have medical-grade ear gels made from non-toxic, hypoallergenic silicone*. Find your comfortable fit from three sizes.

*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.

Ear buds are floating infront of text "15 hrs".

Battery Life

Everyone needs more play time. LG TONE Free provide up to 15 hours of play time from a single charge. Up to 7 hours with the earbuds, and up to 15 hours from the charging case*.

*Playtime is based on tests using full charge ear buds (at 50% volume) and charging case, and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.

Image where the product is being charged.

Fast Charging

Get up to 1 hour of listening time from 10 minutes of charging in the case.*

*FP3 supports wired charging only.

An image of a laptop and TONE Free placed under the phrase 'Swift pair', and pairing alert turned on on the open laptop screen.

Fast Pairing

LG TONE Free earbuds pair quickly with Windows 10 PCs for your work.

*Support for Swift pair functionality in Windows 10 1803 and later versions.

An image of earbuds with water droplets on top of the word IPX4.

Splash Proof

Splash proof has your earbuds protected when walking in the rain. TONE Free earbuds are IPX4-rated, meaning that they are splash proof, so you can keep listening - rain or shine.

*LG TONE Free Earbuds IPX4 rated to handle splashes of water from any direction. LG TONE Free charging cradle not IPX4 splash proof.

LG TONE Free Lineup

Table Caption
Features FP9 FP8 FP5 FP3
It shows TONE Free line up table with list of each features.
LG TONE Free FP9
It shows TONE Free line up table with list of each features.
LG TONE Free FP8
It shows TONE Free line up table with list of each features.
LG TONE Free FP5
LG TONE Free FP3
LG TONE Free FP3
Active Noise Cancelling ×
Uvnano √ (During Wired) √ (During Wired & Wireless Charging) × ×
Medical-Grade Ear Gels
Sound Solution MERIDIAN MERIDIAN MERIDIAN LG EQ
3D Sound Stage ×
MIC System 3MIC* 3MIC* 3MIC 2MIC
Ambient Mode Chat Mode
Multi Pairing
Swift Pairing
Wireless Charging × × ×
Battery Life(ANC off) Up to 24hrs(Earbuds 10hrs / with charging case 24hrs) Up to 24hrs(Earbuds 10hrs / with charging case 24hrs) Up to 22hrs(Earbuds 8hrs / with charging case 22hrs) Up to 15hrs(Ambient off) (Earbuds 7hrs / with charging case 15hrs)
Water Splash IPX4 IPX4 IPX4 IPX4
Compatibility Android / iOS Android / iOS Android / iOS Android / iOS
Colour Charcoal Black / Pearl White / Haze Gold Charcoal Black Charcoal Black / Pearl White Eclipse Blue
LEARN MORE LEARN MORE LEARN MORE LEARN MORE
Key Specs

  • Unit Size (Φ)

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

All Spec

SPEAKER

  • Unit Size (Φ)

  • Unit Type

    Dynamic

SOUND SOLUTION

  • Ambient Mode

    Yes

  • Talk Thru

    Yes

  • # of Mic

    2

EQ

  • Customised EQ

    Yes

  • LG EQ

    Yes

AUDIO CODEC

  • AAC

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • BLE

    Yes

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

  • Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)

    7

  • Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)

    15

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

  • Charging Time (Earbuds)

    1.5

  • Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)

    2

CONVENIENCE

  • Multi Paring

    Yes

  • Swift Pair

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Charging Case

    54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm

  • Earbud

    16.1 x 32.6 x 25.7 mm

WEIGHT

  • Charging Case Net Weight

    33 g

  • Product Net Weight

    5.3 g

ACCESSORY

  • Medical Silicon Eargels

    Yes

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806091945563

