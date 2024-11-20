We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free FP3A Wireless Earbuds
Even Stronger Bass with EQ
With 4 EQ modes you can adjust the sound to match your musical taste.
Hypoallergenic and Comfortable
*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
*Playtime is based on tests using full charge ear buds (at 50% volume) and charging case, and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.
*FP3 supports wired charging only.
*Support for Swift pair functionality in Windows 10 1803 and later versions.
*LG TONE Free Earbuds IPX4 rated to handle splashes of water from any direction. LG TONE Free charging cradle not IPX4 splash proof.
LG TONE Free Lineup
Key Specs
-
Unit Size (Φ)
6Φ
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
All Spec
SPEAKER
-
Unit Size (Φ)
6Φ
-
Unit Type
Dynamic
SOUND SOLUTION
-
Ambient Mode
Yes
-
Talk Thru
Yes
-
# of Mic
2
EQ
-
Customised EQ
Yes
-
LG EQ
Yes
AUDIO CODEC
-
AAC
Yes
-
SBC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
BLE
Yes
-
Google Fast Pair Service
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
5.1
BATTERY LIFE (HRS)
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
7
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
15
CHARGING TIME (HRS)
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
1.5
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
2
CONVENIENCE
-
Multi Paring
Yes
-
Swift Pair
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Charging Case
54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm
-
Earbud
16.1 x 32.6 x 25.7 mm
WEIGHT
-
Charging Case Net Weight
33 g
-
Product Net Weight
5.3 g
ACCESSORY
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
Yes
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806091945563
