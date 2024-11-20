LG TONE Free FP5WA Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
An image of a woman looking out the window, a woman listen with music on the beach at sunset, and a woman wearing earbuds with the city in the background. There is a with meridian logo next to the image.
Helps Block Out Surrounding Noise for an Immersive Experience.
An image with a graphic image of noise on the left side of TONE Free and a graphic with reduced noise on the right side.
Now You Can Personalise Ambient Sound
A top-down image of a person crossing a crosswalk wearing earbuds and a man and woman having a conversation while wearing earbuds.
Optimised for Comfort and Style
Made for Quality Conversations
The image of the perspective earbuds contains the position of the Outer mic, Inner mic, and Voice mic along with the word 3-MIC on the earbuds image.
*Playtime is based using full charge earbuds (at 50% volume and Active Noise Cancellation function turned off) and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.
*Enjoy 1 hour of music playtime after charging the cradle for 5 minutes with the earbuds inside. Charging cable sold separately.
*LG TONE Free Earbuds IPX4 rated to handle splashes of water from any direction. LG TONE Free charging cradle not IPX4 splash proof.
LG TONE Free Lineup
Key Specs
-
3D Sound Stage
Yes
-
ANC
Yes
-
Unit Size (Φ)
8Φ
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
All Spec
SPEAKER
-
Unit Size (Φ)
8Φ
-
Unit Type
Dynamic
SOUND SOLUTION
-
ANC
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
Yes
-
Talk Thru
Yes
-
# of Mic
3
EQ
-
Customised EQ
Yes
-
LG EQ
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
3D Sound Stage
Yes
AUDIO CODEC
-
AAC
Yes
-
SBC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
BLE
Yes
-
Google Fast Pair Service
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
5.2
BATTERY LIFE (HRS)
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
8
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
22
CHARGING TIME (HRS)
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
1
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
2
CONVENIENCE
-
Fast Charging
Yes
-
Multi Paring
Yes
-
Swift Pair
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Charging Case
54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm
-
Earbud
21.2 x 28.3 x 23.2 mm
WEIGHT
-
Charging Case Net Weight
35 g
-
Product Net Weight
5.2 g
ACCESSORY
-
Charging Cable
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
Yes
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806091509826
