LG TONE Free FN7 Wireless Earbuds
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Colour
Stylish Black
SOUND
-
Earbud Style
Canal
-
Driver Type
6mm driver unit
-
Ambient Listening Mode
Yes
-
Microphone Type
Analogue MEMS
-
Number of Ambient Microphones
3
-
Audio DAC
Yes
EQUALISER
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
Meridian EQ
Yes (Immersive, Natural, Bass, Treble)
-
User EQ
Yes
BATTERY
-
Ear Bud Battery Type
Rechargable Lithium-Ion
-
Ear Bud Playtime (ANC Off) 1
Up to 7 Hours
-
Ear Bud Playtime (ANC On) 1
Up to 5 Hours
-
Charging Case Battery Type1
Rechargable Lithium-Ion
-
Charging Case Additional Run-Time (ANC Off) 1
Up to 21 Hours
-
Charging Case Additional Run-Time (ANC On)
Up to 15 Hours
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Bluetooth Music Streaming
Yes (Bluetooth 5.0)
-
UVnano
Yes
-
Wireless Charging2
Qi Compatible
-
Smartphone App3
LG TONE Free
-
Virtual Assistant (Siri, Google Assistant)4
Compatible via BT with phone
-
Splash Proof5
IPX4
-
Find My Earbuds6
Yes (via TONE Free app)
-
Touch Controls
Yes (Play/Pause, Volume, Skip Track, Ambient Listening)
-
Fast Charging
Yes (5 mins for up to 60 mins play time1)
-
Battery Life Indicator LED
Yes (on Charging case)
-
Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
Yes
-
LG TV Pairing and Control
Yes (Volume, Channel, Mute)
-
Ambient Mode
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
Bluetooth 5.0
-
Google Fast Pair Service
Yes
-
USB Type-C
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Charging Case7
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
User Manual
Yes
-
Charging Cable (USB Type-C)
Yes
-
Ear Gels
Yes (Small, Medium, Large)
DIMENSIONS
-
Ear Buds (WxHxD)
16mm x 33mm x 25mm
-
Charging Case (WxHxD)
55mm x 28mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
90mm x 90mm x 57mm
-
Net Weight (Ear Buds)
5.4g
-
Net Weight (Charging Case)
39g
-
Gross Weight (Carton)
180g
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
EAN
-
EAN
8806091103253
FURTHER INFORMATION
-
Further Information
1 Playtime is based on internal tests using full charge ear buds (at 50% volume) and charging case, and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.
2 Wireless charging pads are not provided in the purchase.
3 LG TONE Free app compatible with Android (5.0 and up) and iOS (11.0 and up).
4 Google Assistant™ functionality require an internet connection. Some features and services may be changed without notice. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Siri is a trademark of Apple Inc.
-
Further Information (cont.)
5 Product not tested for water immersion.
6 Use the LG TONE Free app, limited search to Bluetooth Low Energy connection range.
7 Charging Adaptor soldseparately. 5V 1A (or higher) AC adaptor recommended. Disclaimer: All product specifications are correct at time of printing. Specifications may change without prior notice. Customers are advised to check with your retailer before purchase.
