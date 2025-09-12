Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG 360 Air Purifier with NanoFiber True HEPA Air Filter (Replacement)

ADQ74834398
15 degree side view
front view
Side view
Top view
Box Package view
Key Features

  • LG Air Purifier Genuine Filter
  • Non Washable, Replacement Filter
  • Replacement cycle: 12 months
AS601HBB0.AWHEUS

Mounting Location

The air filter is located inside the cover of the air purifier

*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.

*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

How to Replace

STEP 1

While facing the front of the product, hold and gently pull both sides of the air inlet (cover) to remove it. - The side with the LG logo at the center ofthe product is the front of the product.

STEP 2

Remove the filter and dispose of the packaging.

STEP 3

 Install the filter in the product.

- Make sure that the side with the filter handle is facing up.

STEP 4

To reinstall the cover, insert the tabs at the bottom of the cover into the groove at the bottom of the product and close the cover.

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

DIMENSIONS

ADQ74834398

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    ADQ74834398

