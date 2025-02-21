Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Battery (2,300mAh)

EAC63382208

CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Battery (2,300mAh)

  • 15 degree view
  • side view
  • bottom view
  • top view
15 degree view
side view
bottom view
top view

Key Features

  • LG Vacuum Cleaner Genuine Battery (2,300mAh)

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

The battery is located on the bottom surface of the product handle

How To Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

STEP 1

Press the Power button to turn the appliance off.

Remove the discharged battery from the product body by pressing the battery release button on either side of the battery and pulling.

Press the Power button to turn the appliance off Remove the discharged battery from the product body by pressing the battery release button on either side of the battery and pulling

STEP 2

Insert the fully charged battery into the cavity at the bottom of the handle on the product body and push the battery until it clicks.

- If it is not properly inserted, the battery may fall out, causing product to malfunction or personal injury.

Insert the fully charged battery into the cavity at the bottom of the handle on the product body and push the battery until it clicks If it is not properly inserted the battery may fall out causing product to malfunction or personal injury

STEP 3

Insert the discharged battery into the spare charging station.

- The spare charging indicator blinks while recharging is in progress.

- The spare charging indicator lights up when charging is complete.

Insert the discharged battery into the spare charging station The spare charging indicator blinks while recharging is in progress The spare charging indicator lights up when charging is complete

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    EAC63382208

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    790 x 930 x 530

  • Net Weight (g)

    450

What people are saying

