LG Gossip Pro | Android™ Smartphone with both a Touch Display & QWERTY Keypad Offering the Best of Both World's

C660R

LG Gossip Pro | Android™ Smartphone with both a Touch Display & QWERTY Keypad Offering the Best of Both World's

C660R

LG Gossip Pro | Android™ Smartphone with both a Touch Display & QWERTY Keypad Offering the Best of Both World's

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Bar

QWERTY Keyboard

Yes

Smartphone

Yes

OS

Android™ 2.3 (Gingerbread)

Android

Yes

Memory

Internal (150MB), External MicroSD up to 32GB

Dimension: L x W x D (mm)

119.5 x 59.7 x 12.9mm

Battery

1500 mAh, Talk Time: 300 minutes, Standby Time: 360 hours

Chipset

MSM 7227T (800 MHz Processor)

Display

2.8” Capacitive Touch Screen

Resolution

240 x 320 (QVGA)

FORM FACTOR

Portrait Bar QWERTY

Weight

129.19g

Audio/Video

3MP Camera Recording

MESSAGING

Threaded SMS

Yes

E Mail

Yes (IMAP4/SMTP/POP3)

Instant Messaging

Yes (Google Talk)

DATA CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi

802.11 b/g/n

BROWSER

Android Webkit Browser

USB

2.0 HS

A-GPS

Yes

Bluetooth

V3.0

ADVANCED FEATURES

Camera

Yes

MP3

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Support Audio/Video Formats

Audio: MP3, AAC, AAC+, AAC-LC, AMR-NB, WMA; Video: 3GPP,MPEG

CARRIER

Fido

Yes

