About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
G4 Battery

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Enquire To Buy

G4 Battery

EAC62858501

G4 Battery

MO3A-1600x800_Confidence_desktop

Charge With Confidence

Now you can purchase genuine LG batteries and charging cradles directly from the LG.
BL-51YF-MO2A-1600x800_G4_Recycle_desktop

Use Now. Recycle Later.

As part of LG's commitment to a sustainable future, all LG G4 batteries are recyclable.
BL-51YF-MO3A-1600x800_G4_QC_desktop

Quick Charge 2.0 Compatible

The LG G4 is compatible with Quick Charge 2.0, so you can spend less time charging up and more time on the go.
Print

All Spec

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Battery

3,000 mAh

What people are saying

Buy Directly

EAC62858501

G4 Battery