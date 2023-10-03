We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG V30<sup>ThinQ</sup>
LG V30ThinQ
Your Story, Your Way
04_V30_Cine-video-mode_300817_D
Cine Effect
04_V30_Cine-video-mode_sub_300817_D
Always Know It's You
10_V30_Voice-face-recognition_300817_D
Voice Recognition
10_V30_Voice-face-recognition_300817_sub01
Face Recognition
10_V30_Voice-face-recognition_300817_sub02
All Spec
-
FORM FACTOR
-
Full Touch Screen
-
FREQUENCY
-
GSM, HSPA, LTE
-
OPERATING SYSTEM
-
Android™ 7.1.2 (Nougat)
-
PROCESSOR
-
2.45 GHz x 4 +1.9 GHz x 4 Octa-Core MSM8998
-
MEMORY (INTERNAL)
-
64GB
-
MEMORY (EXTERNAL)
-
EXPANDABLE UP TO 2TB
-
BATTERY, Typ (mAh)
-
3,300 mAh Non-Removable
-
CHARGING
-
Quick Charge 3.0 Wireless Charging
-
COLOURS
-
Cloud Silver
-
SECURITY (BIOMETRIC ACCESS)
-
Fingerprint Sensor, Face Recognition, Voice Recognition
-
INTELLIGENCE (AI)
-
Google Assistant
-
VR
-
Google Daydream 2 Compatible
-
WATER & DUST RESISTANT
-
IP68
-
DUAL REAR CAMERAS
-
16MP Normal Angle 71 ̊ with f/1.6, OIS 2.0 13MP Wide Angle 120 ̊ with f/1.9
-
FRONT CAMERA
-
5MP Wide Angle 90 ̊
-
VIDEO CODEC
-
H.263, H.264, H.265/HEVC, MPEG4, VP8, VP9, XviD, MJPEG, THEORA
-
VIDEO CAPTURE
-
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) at 30FPS
-
AUDIO CODEC
-
AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MIDI, Vorbis, PCM, ADPCM, WMA, AC3, OPUS, DSD, ALAC, MQA
-
AUDIO PLAYBACK
-
1.2W Speaker Supports Max 32bit / 384KHz audio files through wired headphones
-
AUDIO RECORD
-
HD Audio Recorder 24bit / 192KHz FLAC Hi-Fi Record with high AOP Mic Up to 135dB
-
TYPE
-
QHD+ FullVision OLED Display
-
SIZE (inch)
-
6”
-
RESOLUTION
-
2880 x 1440 (QHD+)
-
ASPECT RATIO
-
18:9
-
BLUETOOTH
-
Bluetooth 5.0 BLE
-
USB
-
USB 2.0 Type C
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band)
-
GPS
-
A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo
-
NFC
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
LGH933 Silver
LG V30ThinQ