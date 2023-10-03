About Cookies on This Site

More is Calling

LG's V30ThinQ marks an ultimate expression of visual quality, with seamless curves, minimal bezels, and a 6" OLED display spanning from edge to edge - all fitting in the palm of your hand.
6.0" QHD OLED FullVision Display

See More, Hold Less

Colours so brilliant they must be seen to be believed. Enjoy striking clarity, beautiful contrast, and an expansive spectrum of vibrant, authentic colour from LG's revolutionary OLED screen - now in the palm of your hand.
F1.6 Crystal Clear Lens

Let There Be Light

The LG V30ThinQ F1.6 glass lens lets in more light to the Image Sensor, resulting in brighter images with less noise for impressive low-light performance. Get the perfect shot in any environment.
Cine Video Mode

Your Story, Your Way

Take your video recordings to a higher level with impressive hardware features, typically found on DSLRs like a glass lens. The improved colour clarity and expanded colour palette helps set the tone and convey emotion to give your stories a cinematic effect.

Cine Effect

Choose from 15 different Cine Effects to enrich your storytelling with dramatic and professional color sets that convey your mood and emotion. Each featured effect was designed in collaboration with expert film colourists.

Point Zoom

Dramatic Close Ups

Typical smartphone cameras only allow zooming into the center of a shot. Point Zoom allows you to select any area within the frame and zero in on that specific spot—before or during filming. Plus, with the ability to control pace, your movements will be remarkably smooth.

Wide Angle Cameras

Capture the Bigger Picture

Capture brilliant wide-angle shots with less round-edge distortion. The rear dual camera has both a 16MP lens and a wide angle 13MP lens - great for group shots or landscapes. Plus, the front wide angle 13MP camera helps you fit everyone into the frame for selfies!
Hi-Fi Video Recording

Awesome Videos, Epic Sound

Record pristine Hi-Fi sound wherever you go! Use the LG V30ThinQ directional receiver as a quality mic to capture superb sound, unmuffled and distortion-free, even in loud and noisy environments.
Hi-Fi Quad DAC

Let Every Detail Move You

It's like having your own private concert. The LG V30ThinQ Hi-Fi Quad DAC playback lets you enjoy music that sounds as rich, full, and layered as a live performance. Enjoy startling clarity with lossless file formats that ensure you never miss a beat.
Voice / Face Recognition

Always Know It's You

The LG V30ThinQ facial recognition technology helps you unlock your phone quicker and easier, without swiping or inputting numbers. Meanwhile, its enhanced voice recognition technology can recognize and be set to respond only to your voice, making Google Assistant more accurate, secure, and seamless every time.

Voice Recognition

The LG V30 not only recognizes your voice, it will listen for your 3-5 syllable self-generated keywords before unlocking automatically. Supported by Qualcomm Aqstic voice UI technology, the feature is always on and ready to respond, yet requires very little battery power.

Face Recognition

Even when the display is not on, the LG V30 is quick to recognize a familiar face. No need to even touch the power button, just face the camera and your phone will unlock for you.

Floating Bar

Easy Reach

Enjoy better control and accessibility. The Floating Bar adds easy-to-reach customization without distracting you from the task at hand. Dock your favorite apps, move anywhere across the screen, and instantly access music, notifications, contacts, and more.
Google Daydream-ready

Now with VR

The LG V30ThinQ is LG's first Google Daydream-ready phone. Combined with the LG V30's 6.0" OLED FullVision Display, prepare to experience an expanded variety of VR-immersive applications in your favorite games, movies, and videos.
Google Game Promotion

Beat Fever

Featuring today's hottest hit songs, Beat Fever is a mobile music game where you can immerse yourself with music fans and world renowned artists.Personalize your character with 3 exclusive outfits and bring your character to life with a custom emote animation.It's an offer worth over $100,exclusively for LG V30ThinQ customers.
All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

FORM FACTOR

Full Touch Screen

FREQUENCY

GSM, HSPA, LTE

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android™ 7.1.2 (Nougat)

PROCESSOR

2.45 GHz x 4 +1.9 GHz x 4 Octa-Core MSM8998

MEMORY (INTERNAL)

64GB

MEMORY (EXTERNAL)

EXPANDABLE UP TO 2TB

BATTERY, Typ (mAh)

3,300 mAh Non-Removable

CHARGING

Quick Charge 3.0 Wireless Charging

COLOURS

Cloud Silver

ADDITIONAL SPECIFICATIONS

SECURITY (BIOMETRIC ACCESS)

Fingerprint Sensor, Face Recognition, Voice Recognition

INTELLIGENCE (AI)

Google Assistant

VR

Google Daydream 2 Compatible

WATER & DUST RESISTANT

IP68

CAMERA

DUAL REAR CAMERAS

16MP Normal Angle 71 ̊ with f/1.6, OIS 2.0 13MP Wide Angle 120 ̊ with f/1.9

FRONT CAMERA

5MP Wide Angle 90 ̊

VIDEO/AUDIO

VIDEO CODEC

H.263, H.264, H.265/HEVC, MPEG4, VP8, VP9, XviD, MJPEG, THEORA

VIDEO CAPTURE

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) at 30FPS

AUDIO CODEC

AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MIDI, Vorbis, PCM, ADPCM, WMA, AC3, OPUS, DSD, ALAC, MQA

AUDIO PLAYBACK

1.2W Speaker Supports Max 32bit / 384KHz audio files through wired headphones

AUDIO RECORD

HD Audio Recorder 24bit / 192KHz FLAC Hi-Fi Record with high AOP Mic Up to 135dB

DISPLAY

TYPE

QHD+ FullVision OLED Display

SIZE (inch)

6”

RESOLUTION

2880 x 1440 (QHD+)

ASPECT RATIO

18:9

DATA CONNECTIVITY

BLUETOOTH

Bluetooth 5.0 BLE

USB

USB 2.0 Type C

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band)

GPS

A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo

NFC

Yes

