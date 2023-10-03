About Cookies on This Site

LG Optimus 3D | Superior Performance via Tri-Dual Configuration along with an Ultimate 3D Experience

LGP925G

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Bar

Display

4.3” TFT LCD, 16.7M colours

Resolution

480x800

Dimension: LxWxD (mm)

128 x 68 x 11.9 (mm)

Battery

1500 mAh, Talk Time: 300 minutes, Standby Time: 360 hours

PROCESSOR

TI OMAP4430 1GHz / Infineon XMM6260

Smartphone

Yes

Android

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi

802.11 b/g/n

Operating System

Android 2.2 Froyo (Upgradable to Android 2.3 Gingerbread)

BROWSER

Android Webkit Browser

USB

2.0 HS

A-GPS

V2.1 + EDR

MESSAGING

Threaded SMS

Yes

MMS

Yes

E Mail

Yes

Google Talk

Yes

CARRIER

Rogers Wireless

Yes

ADVANCED FEATURES

MP3

Yes

Memory

Shared 8GB, 512 RAM

