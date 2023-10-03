About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG K9

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Enquire To Buy

LG K9

LMX210WM

LG K9

(1)

Comfortable Grip

Softly rounded edges and non-slip rear cover improve one-hand usability and deliver a more comfortable, tactile experience.

5.0" HD Display

More realistic colours and crisp definition make everything you see on screen—movies, games, and pictures—a sight to behold.

8MP Rear Camera

Capture the moment of inspiration, the instant you see it. Zero Shutter Lag lets you snap what you see, before your subject blinks.

Noise Reduction in Low Light

Reduced noise in low-light means no matter the time or place, the picture you take is the picture you want—clear, crisp, and captivating.

Flash Jump Shot

Using the flash as your aide, take a sequence of fun jump shots that can be automatically spliced into a GIF.

*This feature will be made available through a software update.

Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

FORM FACTOR

Full Touch Screen

FREQUENCY

GSM, HSPA+, LTE

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm® Snapdragon 1.4HGz Quad-core

MEMORY (RAM / ROM)

2GB / 16GB (Expandable up to 32GB w/Micro SD)

BATTERY, TYP (mAh)

2,500 mAh/Li-ion

COLOURS

Aurora Black

CAMERA

REAR CAMERA

8MP with Auto Focus

FRONT CAMERA

5MP

DISPLAY

TYPE

In-cell HD Display (up to 1000nits)

SIZE (inch)

5.0”

RESOLUTION

1280 x 720

DATA CONNECTIVITY

BLUETOOTH

4.2

USB

USB 2.0 (micro USB)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11/b/g/n (single band)

GPS

A-GPS, Glonass

NFC

No

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LMX210WM

LG K9