About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Keybo2 | Full, compact QWERTY keyboard; 2.6 inch internal screen; slim design

Specs

Reviews

Support

Keybo2 | Full, compact QWERTY keyboard; 2.6 inch internal screen; slim design

LG9200

Keybo2 | Full, compact QWERTY keyboard; 2.6 inch internal screen; slim design

Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Slide phone

PET NAME

Keybo2

QWERTY Keyboard

Yes

Technology

CDMA 800/1900 MHz

Dimension: L x W x D (mm)

4.11'' (h) X 2.13''(w)X0.65''(d)

Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

3.77 oz

Talk Time (hrs)

up to 5 hours and 20 min.

Standby Time, Max (hrs)

495hrs

Display

65k colour TFT, 160X96'' ; 1,56''

External LCD (Pixel)

65k colour TFT, 160X96'' ; 1,56''

Vibration

yes

SIM Toolkit

Yes

MESSAGING

SMS / EMS / MMS

2-way text messaging (SMS)*

E Mail

Yes

Instant Messaging

Yes

Predictive Text Input (T9)

Yes

DATA CONNECTIVITY

WAP (version)

Yes (2.0)

PERSONAL INFORMATION MANAGEMENT

Scheduler/Alarm

Yes / Yes

Phonebook (# of names)

Yes(1000)

ADVANCED FEATURES

Java (version)

Yes(2.0)

MIDI (poly)

Yes

Speaker Phone

Yes

Camera

Yes

Camera Resolution (MP)

3

MP3

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

CARRIER

Telus Mobility

Yes

What people are saying