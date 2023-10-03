About Cookies on This Site

Take entertainment and productivity to the next level—while adding a touch of personality to every screen. The LG G Stylo has a built-in stylus pen that makes this device a blank canvas for your unique self expression. Now is the perfect time to Make Your Mark!

Specs

Reviews

Support

LGH636

All Spec

SPECIFICATIONS

Form Factor

Full Touch Screen

Connectivity

GSM,HSPA,LTE

Operating System

Android™ Lollipop 5.0

Processor

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 1.2 GHz Quad-Core

Battery (mAh)

3,000 mAh Removable

Smartphone

Yes

Android

Yes

AUDIO/VIDEO

Camera

13 MP Rear-Facing camera with Laser Auto Focus. 5 MP Front-Facing Selfie camera.

Video Codec

MPEG4, H264, H264, HEVC, VP8, VP9, Xvid

Video Capture & Playback

Full HD (1920 x 1280)

Audio Codec

MP3, AAC, WMA, Flac, Vorbis, OPUS, AMR NB/WB, EVRC, MIDI

Audio Playback

1W Speaker

MEMORY

Internal

16 GB (usable memory will be lower due to factory installed operating software, features and apps)

External MicroSD

up to 32 GB (memory cards sold separately)

RAM

1GB

DISPLAY

Type

IPS

SIZE (inch)

5.7"

Resolution

HD (720 x 1280 pixels), 258 ppi

DATA CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 4.1 LE

USB

USB 2.0

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band)

GPS

A-GPS, Glonass

NFC

O

