We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Take entertainment and productivity to the next level—while adding a touch of personality to every screen. The LG G Stylo has a built-in stylus pen that makes this device a blank canvas for your unique self expression. Now is the perfect time to Make Your Mark!
Take entertainment and productivity to the next level—while adding a touch of personality to every screen. The LG G Stylo has a built-in stylus pen that makes this device a blank canvas for your unique self expression. Now is the perfect time to Make Your Mark!
All Spec
-
Form Factor
-
Full Touch Screen
-
Connectivity
-
GSM,HSPA,LTE
-
Operating System
-
Android™ Lollipop 5.0
-
Processor
-
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 1.2 GHz Quad-Core
-
Battery (mAh)
-
3,000 mAh Removable
-
Smartphone
-
Yes
-
Android
-
Yes
-
Camera
-
13 MP Rear-Facing camera with Laser Auto Focus. 5 MP Front-Facing Selfie camera.
-
Video Codec
-
MPEG4, H264, H264, HEVC, VP8, VP9, Xvid
-
Video Capture & Playback
-
Full HD (1920 x 1280)
-
Audio Codec
-
MP3, AAC, WMA, Flac, Vorbis, OPUS, AMR NB/WB, EVRC, MIDI
-
Audio Playback
-
1W Speaker
-
Internal
-
16 GB (usable memory will be lower due to factory installed operating software, features and apps)
-
External MicroSD
-
up to 32 GB (memory cards sold separately)
-
RAM
-
1GB
-
Type
-
IPS
-
SIZE (inch)
-
5.7"
-
Resolution
-
HD (720 x 1280 pixels), 258 ppi
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 4.1 LE
-
USB
-
USB 2.0
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band)
-
GPS
-
A-GPS, Glonass
-
NFC
-
O
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)