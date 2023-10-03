About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
30” Gas Cooktop with UltraHeat™ 20K BTU Burner

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

  • Buy More Save More on select LG appliances. Buy 2 save $150. Buy 3 save $300. Click here.

30” Gas Cooktop with UltraHeat™ 20K BTU Burner

CBGJ3023S

30” Gas Cooktop with UltraHeat™ 20K BTU Burner

CBGJ3023S

High-Performance Cooking

Instantly go from sizzle to true simmer


5 Sealed Gas Burners

Five cooktop burners of varying sizes and power levels provide all the power and precision you need.

UltraHeat™ 20K BTU Burner

Turn up the power with a burner that can rapidly go to high heat for quick boiling, or turn down to a true simmer.

Looks as Great as it Cooks

Elevate the look your kitchen and deliver premium form and function to your countertop.

Continuous Cast-Iron Grates

Not only do our heavy-duty, continuous cast-iron grates look great, but they also help provide even heating and a stable surface for your cookware.

Effortless Convenience

A cooktop that handles real life in style.

EasyClean® Stainless Steel Cooktop

Easily wipe away spills and splatters thanks to the specially-coated stainless-steel surface.¹

Auto Reignition

Auto reignition is a safety feature that automatically reignites the burners if the flame accidently goes out, preventing gas leakage and ensuring uninterrupted cooking.
Print

All Spec

SUMMARY

Series

LG

Type

30" Gas Cooktop

COOKTOP

Cooktop Burner Type

Sealed Gas Burner

No. of Burners

5

Burner/BTU - Left Rear

10000/7500

Burner/BTU - Right Rear

5000/4000

Burner/BTU - Left Front

10000/7500

Burner/BTU - Right Front

12000/10000

Burner/BTU - Center

20000/12500 (warming zone)

Burner Simmer / BTU - Left Rear

1270

Burner Simmer / BTU - Right Rear

670

Burner Simmer / BTU - Left Front

1270

Burner Simmer / BTU - Right Front

1270

Burner Simmer / BTU - Center

1270

CONTROLS

Cooktop Control Type

Knob

Control Location

Front Center

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Product (WxHxD)

30" x 3 3/4" x 21 11/16"

Cut-Out (WxHxD)

28 1/2" x 3 3/4" x 19 5/8"

Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D)

34 21/64" x 10 5/32" x 25 25/32"

Weight (Product)

45 lbs

Shipping Weight (lbs)

53

POWER/RATINGS

kW at 120V

120V 60Hz/0.12A

Requirements

120 V/60Hz AC

ACCESSORIES

Conversion Kit

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Parts & Labour

1 Year

UPC

048231345231

APPEARANCE

All Available Colours

Stainless Steel/Black Stainless Steel

Cooktop Finish

EasyClean®

What people are saying

Buy Directly

CBGJ3023S

CBGJ3023S

30” Gas Cooktop with UltraHeat™ 20K BTU Burner