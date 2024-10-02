Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
1.3 cu. ft. Smart Low Profile Over-the-Range Microwave Oven

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

1.3 cu. ft. Smart Low Profile Over-the-Range Microwave Oven

MVEF1323F

1.3 cu. ft. Smart Low Profile Over-the-Range Microwave Oven

Front_LightOn

Zero Clearance Door

Installs Flush for a Seamless Look

Thanks to the Zero Clearance Door, the microwave can be installed flush against a wall or cabinet without the need for extra clearance space for the door to swing open. This space-efficient design allows for a seamless, built-in look and more flexibility in your kitchen layout.

4-speed 400 CFM Vent

4-speed vent with 400 CFM power to help remove smoke, steam, and odours

4-speed 400 CFM Vent

4-speed vent with 400 CFM power to help remove smoke, steam, and odours.

SmoothTouch® Glass Controls

Sleek, Stylish Controls

The intuitive SmoothTouch® glass controls deliver sleek style and easy operation, with just a touch of your finger. Plus, the smooth surface easily wipes clean for a design that is as practical as it is stylish.

ThinQ(R) WiFi

Stay Connected

With theThinQ® app,  you check on dishes from the comfort of your couch by monitoring cooking mode and time remaining.You can even use voice commands since it works with the Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, SideChef and Innit.

EasyClean(R) Interior

Spills? Splatters? Don’t sweat it

LG’s EasyClean™ interior resists stains and buildup, so cleaning your microwave doesn’t have to be a chore. Simply wipe with a damp cloth—no chemicals, no scrubbing, no problem.
Print

All Spec

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Design

    Square

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Glass Design

    Smog

  • Exterior Design

    WideView Traditional

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Printproof Finish

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Shaft (Ea)

    1

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    048231345620

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Door Design

    Divided

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Installation Type

    Over the Range

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    1.3

  • Type

    Solo

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Control Location

    Right Side

  • Control Type

    Glass Touch

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • ADA Compliant

    No

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Child Proof

    No

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Turntable On/Off

    Yes

COOKING MODES

  • Air Fry

    No

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Auto Reheat

    Yes

  • Bake

    No

  • Convection Bake

    No

  • Defrost

    Yes

  • Dehydrate

    No

  • Grill

    No

  • Inverter Defrost

    No

  • Melt

    Yes

  • Memory Cook

    No

  • Proof

    No

  • Roast

    No

  • Sensor Cook

    No

  • Sensor Reheat

    No

  • Slow Cook

    No

  • Soften

    Yes

  • Speed Convection

    No

  • Speed Grill

    No

  • Stage Cooking

    Yes

  • Steam Cook

    No

  • Warm

    No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (inch)

    19 13/16 x 8 3/8 x 13 1/8

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    32 3/4 x 23 1/4 x 14 9/16

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    29 7/8 x 11 15/16 x 19 1/8

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    56.7

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    64.4

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Exterior Light Power (W)

    4

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • Exterior Light Type

    LED

  • How to Cook

    Automatic + Manual

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1500

  • Microwave Power Levels

    10

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    900

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    1.3

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    36.8

  • Smart Inverter

    No

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    1500

  • Turntable Size (inch)

    12.8

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    324

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    120V / 60Hz

  • Amp Rating at 120V (A)

    13.0

  • Watt Rating at 120V (W)

    1500

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

VENT FEATURES

  • Exhaust Grease Filter (Ea)

    2

  • Filtration

    Charcoal Filter

  • Grease Filter Type

    Mesh

  • Vent Air Flow (CFM)

    400

  • Vent Grill Type

    Hidden

  • Vent Power Levels

    4

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 