1.3 cu. ft. Smart Low Profile Over-the-Range Microwave Oven
Zero Clearance Door
Installs Flush for a Seamless Look
Thanks to the Zero Clearance Door, the microwave can be installed flush against a wall or cabinet without the need for extra clearance space for the door to swing open. This space-efficient design allows for a seamless, built-in look and more flexibility in your kitchen layout.
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG
-
Door Design
Onebody
-
EasyClean
Yes
-
Installation Type
Over the Range
-
Outcase Color
Black
-
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
1.3
-
Type
Solo
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Cavity Design
Square
-
Door Color
Black
-
Door Glass Design
Smog
-
Exterior Design
WideView Traditional
-
Outcase Color
Black
-
Printproof Finish
Yes
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Display
LED
-
Control Location
Bottom
-
Control Type
Glass Touch
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Exterior Light Power (W)
8
-
Cavity Light Type
LED
-
Exterior Light Type
LED
-
How to Cook
Automatic + Manual
-
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1500
-
Microwave Power Levels
10
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
900
-
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
1.3
-
Oven Capacity (L)
36.8
-
Smart Inverter
No
-
Total Power Consumption (W)
1500
-
Turntable Size (inch)
12.8
-
Turntable Size (mm)
324
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Completion Beeper
Yes
-
ADA Compliant
No
-
Add 30 Seconds
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Child Proof
No
-
EasyClean
Yes
-
Kitchen Timer
Yes
-
Time Setting
Yes
-
Turntable On/Off
Yes
VENT FEATURES
-
Exhaust Grease Filter (Ea)
2
-
Filtration
Charcoal Filter
-
Grease Filter Type
Mesh
-
Vent Air Flow (CFM)
550
-
Vent Grill Type
Hidden
-
Vent Power Levels
4
COOKING MODES
-
Air Fry
No
-
Auto Cook
Yes
-
Auto Reheat
Yes
-
Bake
No
-
Convection Bake
No
-
Defrost
Yes
-
Dehydrate
No
-
Grill
No
-
Inverter Defrost
No
-
Melt
Yes
-
Memory Cook
No
-
Proof
No
-
Roast
No
-
Sensor Cook
Yes
-
Sensor Reheat
Yes
-
Slow Cook
No
-
Soften
Yes
-
Speed Convection
No
-
Speed Grill
No
-
Stage Cooking
Yes
-
Steam Cook
Yes
-
Warm
No
POWER / RATINGS
-
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
120V / 60Hz
-
Amp Rating at 120V (A)
13.0
-
Watt Rating at 120V (W)
1500
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
-
NFC Tag On
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (inch)
19 13/16 x 8 3/8 x 13 1/8
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
32 3/4 x 23 1/4 x 14 9/16
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
29 7/8 x 11 15/16 x 19 1/8
-
Product Weight (lb.)
57
-
Shipping Weight (lb.)
68
ACCESSORIES
-
Glass Tray (Ea)
1
-
Rotate Ring (Ea)
1
-
User Manual (Ea)
1
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
048231345606
What people are saying
