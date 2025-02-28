1.8 cu. ft. Smart Over-the-Range Microwave

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Stay in Sync
Connect your compatible Wi-Fi enabled LG microwave and range through the ThinQ® app to enjoy the convenience of automatic pairing. Your microwave's vent and light will automatically turn on and off when your range cooktop is turned on or off, so you won't have to lift a finger when cooking.
*Model design may vary. Model MVEM1825X shown in video.
EasyClean®Interior
Spills? Splatters? Don’t sweat it. LG’s EasyClean® interior resists stains and buildup, so cleaning your microwave doesn’t have to be a chore. Simply wipe with a damp cloth—no chemicals, no scrubbing, no problem.
*Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort.
Easy Upkeep with PrintProof™ Finish
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Cavity Design
Square
-
Door Color
Black
-
Door Glass Design
Smog
-
Exterior Design
WideView Traditional
-
Outcase Color
Black
-
Printproof Finish
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Glass Tray (Ea)
1
-
Rotate Ring (Ea)
1
-
User Manual (Ea)
1
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
048231349284
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG
-
Door Design
Divided
-
EasyClean
Yes
-
Installation Type
Over the Range
-
Outcase Color
Black
-
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
1.8
-
Type
Solo
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Display
LED
-
Control Location
Right Side
-
Control Type
Glass Touch
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Completion Beeper
Yes
-
ADA Compliant
No
-
Add 30 Seconds
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Child Proof
No
-
EasyClean
Yes
-
Kitchen Timer
Yes
-
Time Setting
Yes
-
Turntable On/Off
Yes
COOKING MODES
-
Air Fry
No
-
Auto Cook
No
-
Auto Reheat
No
-
Bake
No
-
Convection Bake
No
-
Defrost
Yes
-
Dehydrate
No
-
Grill
No
-
Inverter Defrost
No
-
Melt
Yes
-
Memory Cook
No
-
Proof
No
-
Roast
No
-
Sensor Cook
Yes
-
Sensor Reheat
Yes
-
Slow Cook
No
-
Soften
Yes
-
Speed Convection
No
-
Speed Grill
No
-
Stage Cooking
Yes
-
Steam Cook
No
-
Warm
No
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (inch)
20 11/16 x 10 5/16 x 14 3/16
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
32 3/4 x 20 1/2 x 18 3/16
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
29 7/8 x 16 7/16 x 15 7/8
-
Product Weight (lb.)
50
-
Shipping Weight (lb.)
60.4
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Exterior Light Power (W)
4
-
Cavity Light Type
LED
-
Exterior Light Type
LED
-
How to Cook
Automatic + Manual
-
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1500
-
Microwave Power Levels
10
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
900
-
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
1.8
-
Oven Capacity (L)
50.4
-
Smart Inverter
No
-
Total Power Consumption (W)
1500
-
Turntable Size (inch)
12.8
-
Turntable Size (mm)
324
POWER / RATINGS
-
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
120V / 60Hz
-
Amp Rating at 120V (A)
13.0
-
Watt Rating at 120V (W)
1500
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
-
NFC Tag On
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
VENT FEATURES
-
Exhaust Grease Filter (Ea)
2
-
Filtration
Charcoal Filter
-
Grease Filter Type
Mesh
-
Vent Air Flow (CFM)
300
-
Vent Grill Type
Hidden
-
Vent Power Levels
2
