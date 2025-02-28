Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
1.8 cu. ft. Smart Over-the-Range Microwave

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

1.8 cu. ft. Smart Over-the-Range Microwave

1.8 cu. ft. Smart Over-the-Range Microwave

MVEM1825X
  • Front view
  • Front open view
  • Left angle
  • Right angle
  • Right angle open
  • Display
  • Top
  • Top perspective
Front view
Front open view
Left angle
Right angle
Right angle open
Display
Top
Top perspective

Key Features

  • 1.8 cu. ft.
  • Sensor Cook
  • Auto Cook Presets
  • LG Range Sync
  • ThinQ® Technology
More
Elevated, Classic Design

Elevated, Classic Design

Elevate your kitchen with this sleek over-the-range microwave that delivers on both style and practicality. The WideView™ window offers a modern point of view and the intuitive SmoothTouch™ glass controls complete the look while providing effortless operation, with just a touch of a finger.
Cook Smart with Sensor Technology

Cook Smart with Sensor Technology

No more “Is it done yet?” guesswork. Humidity-sensing technology determines when food is cooked and automatically turns off the microwave to help prevent over or undercooking your food.
3 Auto Cook Settings

3 Auto Cook Settings

Make it tasty and make it easy by selecting one of the 3 Auto Cook settings. Chose from Auto Defrost, Soften and Melt.



Stay in Sync

Connect your compatible Wi-Fi enabled LG microwave and range through the ThinQ® app to enjoy the convenience of automatic pairing. Your microwave's vent and light will automatically turn on and off when your range cooktop is turned on or off, so you won't have to lift a finger when cooking.

*Model design may vary. Model MVEM1825X shown in video.

EasyClean®Interior

Spills? Splatters? Don’t sweat it. LG’s EasyClean® interior resists stains and buildup, so cleaning your microwave doesn’t have to be a chore. Simply wipe with a damp cloth—no chemicals, no scrubbing, no problem.

 

*Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort.

 

Easy Upkeep with PrintProof™ Finish

LG’s PrintProof™ fingerprint and smudge resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles real life in style.

Convenient Control with ThinQ®

With the ThinQ® app, you can enjoy remote monitoring, automatically sync your microwave vent fans and lights with your Wi-Fi enabled LG range, adjust settings, set timers.

 

*Select microwave features will work with Alexa and Google Assistant coming soon.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

MVEM1825X

All Spec

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Design

    Square

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Glass Design

    Smog

  • Exterior Design

    WideView Traditional

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Printproof Finish

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    1

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    048231349284

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Door Design

    Divided

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Installation Type

    Over the Range

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    1.8

  • Type

    Solo

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Control Location

    Right Side

  • Control Type

    Glass Touch

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • ADA Compliant

    No

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Child Proof

    No

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Turntable On/Off

    Yes

COOKING MODES

  • Air Fry

    No

  • Auto Cook

    No

  • Auto Reheat

    No

  • Bake

    No

  • Convection Bake

    No

  • Defrost

    Yes

  • Dehydrate

    No

  • Grill

    No

  • Inverter Defrost

    No

  • Melt

    Yes

  • Memory Cook

    No

  • Proof

    No

  • Roast

    No

  • Sensor Cook

    Yes

  • Sensor Reheat

    Yes

  • Slow Cook

    No

  • Soften

    Yes

  • Speed Convection

    No

  • Speed Grill

    No

  • Stage Cooking

    Yes

  • Steam Cook

    No

  • Warm

    No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (inch)

    20 11/16 x 10 5/16 x 14 3/16

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    32 3/4 x 20 1/2 x 18 3/16

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    29 7/8 x 16 7/16 x 15 7/8

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    50

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    60.4

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Exterior Light Power (W)

    4

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • Exterior Light Type

    LED

  • How to Cook

    Automatic + Manual

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1500

  • Microwave Power Levels

    10

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    900

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    1.8

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    50.4

  • Smart Inverter

    No

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    1500

  • Turntable Size (inch)

    12.8

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    324

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    120V / 60Hz

  • Amp Rating at 120V (A)

    13.0

  • Watt Rating at 120V (W)

    1500

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

VENT FEATURES

  • Exhaust Grease Filter (Ea)

    2

  • Filtration

    Charcoal Filter

  • Grease Filter Type

    Mesh

  • Vent Air Flow (CFM)

    300

  • Vent Grill Type

    Hidden

  • Vent Power Levels

    2

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 