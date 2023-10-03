About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
6.7 cu. ft. Capacity Electric Double Oven Range with a 6”-High Upper Oven and EasyClean®

Specs

Reviews

Support

6.7 cu. ft. Capacity Electric Double Oven Range with a 6”-High Upper Oven and EasyClean®

LDE3031ST

6.7 cu. ft. Capacity Electric Double Oven Range with a 6”-High Upper Oven and EasyClean®

Print

All Spec

CAPACITY

Upper Oven

2.32 cu. ft.

Lower Oven

4.38 cu. ft.

Total Capacity

6.7 cu. ft.

OVEN FEATURES

EasyClean® Technology

Yes

Configuration

Freestanding Electric Double Oven

Bake Element (Upper)

2100W / 4 Pass (Exposed Bake)

Broil Element (Upper)

Sheathed Heater, 3200W

Bake Element (Lower)

2500W / 4 Pass (Exposed Bake)

Broil Element (Lower)

3800W / 6 Pass

Oven Cooking Modes

Bake, Broil, Proof (Lower Only), Warm

Cleaning

Self Clean / EasyClean®

Oven Light

Yes

Oven Rack

3 Standard Racks

COOKTOP

Element Configuration - Left Front

9” / 2500W

Element Configuration - Left Rear

6" / 1200W

Element Configuration - Right Front

9” / 2500W

Element Configuration - Right Rear

6" / 1200W

Cooktop Element Type

Radiant

Cooktop Finish

Grey Patterned on Black Ceramic Glass

CONTROL

Control Location

Backsplash

Control Type

IntuiTouch™ Keypad

Control Display

VFD (Scrolling Display)

APPEARANCE

Available Colors

Stainless Steel

Handle

Matching Stainless

Oven Door Feature

Large WideView™ Plus Window, Full SS Wrap

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Shipping Weight (lbs)

243

Product Weight (lbs)

193

Cabinet Width (in)

30"

Overall Depth (in)

28 3/16"

Overall Height (in)

47 7/16"

Overall Width (in)

29 7/8"

Height to Cooking Surface (in)

36"

Oven Interior Dimensions (Upper) (in) (W x H x D)

24 1/2" x 9 9/16" x 18 15/16"

Oven Interior Dimensions (Lower) (in) (W x H x D)

24 1/2" x 16 5/16" x 18 15/16"

POWER/RATINGS

Amp Rating at 208V

10.3 KW

Amp Rating at 240V

13.8 W / 57.4 A

KW Rating at 208V

120/208 VAC

KW Rating at 240V

120/240 VAC

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor (In Home Service), 5 Years Limited on Cooktop and Radiant Surface Units (In home service)

UPC

482313 175048

What people are saying