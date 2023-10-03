We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6.7 cu. ft. Capacity Electric Double Oven Range with a 6”-High Upper Oven and EasyClean®
All Spec
-
Upper Oven
-
2.32 cu. ft.
-
Lower Oven
-
4.38 cu. ft.
-
Total Capacity
-
6.7 cu. ft.
-
EasyClean® Technology
-
Yes
-
Configuration
-
Freestanding Electric Double Oven
-
Bake Element (Upper)
-
2100W / 4 Pass (Exposed Bake)
-
Broil Element (Upper)
-
Sheathed Heater, 3200W
-
Bake Element (Lower)
-
2500W / 4 Pass (Exposed Bake)
-
Broil Element (Lower)
-
3800W / 6 Pass
-
Oven Cooking Modes
-
Bake, Broil, Proof (Lower Only), Warm
-
Cleaning
-
Self Clean / EasyClean®
-
Oven Light
-
Yes
-
Oven Rack
-
3 Standard Racks
-
Element Configuration - Left Front
-
9” / 2500W
-
Element Configuration - Left Rear
-
6" / 1200W
-
Element Configuration - Right Front
-
9” / 2500W
-
Element Configuration - Right Rear
-
6" / 1200W
-
Cooktop Element Type
-
Radiant
-
Cooktop Finish
-
Grey Patterned on Black Ceramic Glass
-
Control Location
-
Backsplash
-
Control Type
-
IntuiTouch™ Keypad
-
Control Display
-
VFD (Scrolling Display)
-
Available Colors
-
Stainless Steel
-
Handle
-
Matching Stainless
-
Oven Door Feature
-
Large WideView™ Plus Window, Full SS Wrap
-
Shipping Weight (lbs)
-
243
-
Product Weight (lbs)
-
193
-
Cabinet Width (in)
-
30"
-
Overall Depth (in)
-
28 3/16"
-
Overall Height (in)
-
47 7/16"
-
Overall Width (in)
-
29 7/8"
-
Height to Cooking Surface (in)
-
36"
-
Oven Interior Dimensions (Upper) (in) (W x H x D)
-
24 1/2" x 9 9/16" x 18 15/16"
-
Oven Interior Dimensions (Lower) (in) (W x H x D)
-
24 1/2" x 16 5/16" x 18 15/16"
-
Amp Rating at 208V
-
10.3 KW
-
Amp Rating at 240V
-
13.8 W / 57.4 A
-
KW Rating at 208V
-
120/208 VAC
-
KW Rating at 240V
-
120/240 VAC
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labor (In Home Service), 5 Years Limited on Cooktop and Radiant Surface Units (In home service)
-
UPC
-
482313 175048
