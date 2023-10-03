About Cookies on This Site

A Large Capacity Gas Double Oven with Infrared Grill (Upper: 2.2 cu.ft. / Lower: 3.9 cu.ft.)

Support

A Large Capacity Gas Double Oven with Infrared Grill (Upper: 2.2 cu.ft. / Lower: 3.9 cu.ft.)

LDG3017ST

A Large Capacity Gas Double Oven with Infrared Grill (Upper: 2.2 cu.ft. / Lower: 3.9 cu.ft.)

GENERAL

Type

Freestanding (Gas Double Oven)

Oven Capacity

2.2 cu.ft Upper / 3.9 cu.ft Lower

Total Capacity

6.1 cu.ft

COOKTOP

Burner Type

Sealed Gas Burners

No. of Sealed Gas Burners

5

Left Front

12,000 BTU/h / 9,500 BTU/h

Left Rear

9,100 BTU/h / 9,100 BTU/h

Centre

8,000 BTU/h / 8,000 BTU/h

Right Front

17,000 BTU/h / 10,000 BTU/h

Right Rear

5,000 BTU/h / 5,000 BTU/h

Materials

Porcelain

Colour

Black

OVEN

Variable Cleaning Time

Yes

Infrared Grill Broil Element

Yes

Broil Element

18,000 BTU/h (Infrared Grill)

Convection Conversion

Yes (Lower)

Convection System

Fan Convection

Convection Bake

Yes (Lower)

Convection Roast

Yes (Lower)

Automatic Shut-Off

After 12 hours

Proof

Yes

Favourites

Yes

Self Cleaning

Yes

Delay Clean

Yes

Delay Bake

Yes

Interior Oven Light Adjustment

Auto / Manual with Preheat Signal

Capacity (cu.ft.)

6.1 double oven (Upper: 2.2 / Lower: 3.9)

Interior Colour

Blue

Variable Broil

Hi, Low

Bake Element Type

Bar Burner

No. of Racks

2 standard, 1 offset

No. of Light

1 Incandescent

Preheat Signal

Beeping and Flashing Oven Light

Broil Pan

Yes

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Available Colours

Stainless Steel (ST)

Knobs

Nikel Plating

Door

Full Stainless Steel Wrap

Cooktop Finish

Porcelain

POWER SOURCE

KW / Amp Rating @120V

1.65kW / 13.75A

Electrical Requirements

120 VAC

Left Front

12,000 BTU

Right Front

17,000 BTU (SuperBoil™)

Left Rear

9,100 BTU

Right Rear

5,000 BTU

Centre

8,000 BTU / Single Oval

DIMENSIONS

Width

30"

Oven Interior (Upper)

24 1/2" x 8 4/5" x 19 1/5"

Oven Interior (Lower)

24 1/2" x 13 2/5" x 19 1/5"

Depth (including handle)

26 2/5"

Overall Width

29 9/10"

Shipping Weight

272 lbs.

Net Weight

233 lbs / 273 lbs (Net / Shipping)

Packing (WxHxD)

29 15/16" x 47 5/8" x 28"

Exterior - Width

29 9/10"

Exterior - Height (Cooktop)

35 9/10"

Exterior - Height (Backguard)

47 2/5"

Exterior - Depth (w/o Handle)

26 2/5"

Exterior - Depth (w/ Handle)

28 4/5"

UPC CODE

LDG3017ST

772454 058653

