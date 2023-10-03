We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A Large Capacity Gas Double Oven with Infrared Grill (Upper: 2.2 cu.ft. / Lower: 3.9 cu.ft.)
All Spec
-
Type
-
Freestanding (Gas Double Oven)
-
Oven Capacity
-
2.2 cu.ft Upper / 3.9 cu.ft Lower
-
Total Capacity
-
6.1 cu.ft
-
Burner Type
-
Sealed Gas Burners
-
No. of Sealed Gas Burners
-
5
-
Left Front
-
12,000 BTU/h / 9,500 BTU/h
-
Left Rear
-
9,100 BTU/h / 9,100 BTU/h
-
Centre
-
8,000 BTU/h / 8,000 BTU/h
-
Right Front
-
17,000 BTU/h / 10,000 BTU/h
-
Right Rear
-
5,000 BTU/h / 5,000 BTU/h
-
Materials
-
Porcelain
-
Colour
-
Black
-
Variable Cleaning Time
-
Yes
-
Infrared Grill Broil Element
-
Yes
-
Broil Element
-
18,000 BTU/h (Infrared Grill)
-
Convection Conversion
-
Yes (Lower)
-
Convection System
-
Fan Convection
-
Convection Bake
-
Yes (Lower)
-
Convection Roast
-
Yes (Lower)
-
Automatic Shut-Off
-
After 12 hours
-
Proof
-
Yes
-
Favourites
-
Yes
-
Self Cleaning
-
Yes
-
Delay Clean
-
Yes
-
Delay Bake
-
Yes
-
Interior Oven Light Adjustment
-
Auto / Manual with Preheat Signal
-
Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
6.1 double oven (Upper: 2.2 / Lower: 3.9)
-
Interior Colour
-
Blue
-
Variable Broil
-
Hi, Low
-
Bake Element Type
-
Bar Burner
-
No. of Racks
-
2 standard, 1 offset
-
No. of Light
-
1 Incandescent
-
Preheat Signal
-
Beeping and Flashing Oven Light
-
Broil Pan
-
Yes
-
Available Colours
-
Stainless Steel (ST)
-
Knobs
-
Nikel Plating
-
Door
-
Full Stainless Steel Wrap
-
Cooktop Finish
-
Porcelain
-
KW / Amp Rating @120V
-
1.65kW / 13.75A
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120 VAC
-
Left Front
-
12,000 BTU
-
Right Front
-
17,000 BTU (SuperBoil™)
-
Left Rear
-
9,100 BTU
-
Right Rear
-
5,000 BTU
-
Centre
-
8,000 BTU / Single Oval
-
Width
-
30"
-
Oven Interior (Upper)
-
24 1/2" x 8 4/5" x 19 1/5"
-
Oven Interior (Lower)
-
24 1/2" x 13 2/5" x 19 1/5"
-
Depth (including handle)
-
26 2/5"
-
Overall Width
-
29 9/10"
-
Shipping Weight
-
272 lbs.
-
Net Weight
-
233 lbs / 273 lbs (Net / Shipping)
-
Packing (WxHxD)
-
29 15/16" x 47 5/8" x 28"
-
Exterior - Width
-
29 9/10"
-
Exterior - Height (Cooktop)
-
35 9/10"
-
Exterior - Height (Backguard)
-
47 2/5"
-
Exterior - Depth (w/o Handle)
-
26 2/5"
-
Exterior - Depth (w/ Handle)
-
28 4/5"
-
LDG3017ST
-
772454 058653
