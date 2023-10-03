About Cookies on This Site

6.3 cu. ft Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ and EasyClean®

Specs

Reviews

Support

6.3 cu. ft Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ and EasyClean®

LRE4211ST

6.3 cu. ft Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ and EasyClean®

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
6.3 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 7/8" x 47 5/8 (w/ backguard)" x 28 15/16 (w/ handle)"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

All Spec

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

HEATING

Electric

Yes

Gas

No

TYPE

Induction Slide-in

No

Slide-in

No

Freestanding

Yes

Wall Oven

No

NO. OF OVEN

No. of Oven

Single

CAPACTIY

Capactiy (cu.ft.)

6.3cu.ft.

WALL OVENS AND RANGES FEATURE

EasyClean®

Yes

Self Clean

No

ProBakeConvection™

Yes

ThinQ® Wi-Fi Connectivity

NFC

COLOUR

Colour

Stainless Steel

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Shipping Weight (lbs)

188

Product Weight (lbs)

164

Cabinet Width (in)

30"

Overall Depth (in) - including handle

28 15/16"

Overall Height (in)

47 5/16"

Overall Width (in)

29 15/16"

Oven Interior Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

24 13/16" x 21 5/16" x 19 3/4"

Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

31 31/32” x 51” x 30 17/32”

ACCESSORIES

Standard Rack

2

Spray Bottle

Yes

Scouring Pad

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC CODES

LRE4211ST

048231319539

