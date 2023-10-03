About Cookies on This Site

LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBake Convection™

LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBake Convection™

LSSE3026BD

LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBake Convection™

All Spec

GENERAL

Studio

Yes

CAPACITY

Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)

6.3

Warming Drawer Capacity (cu. ft.)

0.8

OVEN FEATURES

Broil Element (Watt)

Inner: 1,600W Outer: 2,400W

Convection (Watt)

2,500W

Convection Fan

Dual Speed (High/Low)

Convection System/Mode/Cooking System

ProBake Convection™

Oven Cooking Modes

Bake, Broil, Speed Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Speed Roast, Warm, Proof

Oven Control Features

Glass Touch

EasyClean®

Yes

Self Clean

Yes (3hr./4hr./5hr.)

Delay Clean

Yes

Delay Start

Yes

GoCook Smart Oven Light

Yes

No. of Racks

2 Heavy, 1 Gliding

No. of Rack Positions

7

Automatic Safety Shut-Off

After 12 hours

COOKTOP FEATURES

Type

Radiant

No of Radiant Elements

5 (1 dual, 1 triple)

Element Size/Wattage

Yes

Left Rear

6" - 1,200W

Right Rear

6" - 1,200W

Left Front (Dual Element)

9" 6" - 3,200W/1,400W

Right Front (Triple Element)

12" 9" 6" - 3,000W/2,200W/1,100W

Center (Warming Zone)

7" - 100W

Cooktop Finish

Black Ceramic Glass

Hot Surface LED Indicator

Yes

DRAWER

Capacity

0.8 cu.ft.

Type

Warming

Levels

3

Time Control

Yes

CONTROL

Cooktop Control Type

Front Tilt-Control Knobs

Oven Control Type

Glass Touch

Display

VFD (White/Red)

Language

English

Clock

12hr or 24hr (option)

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Timed Cook

Yes

Temperature Unit of Measure

˚F or ˚C

Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

1. High 2. Low 3. Mute

APPEARANCE

Available Colours

Stainless-Steel

Handle/Knobs

STS Finish (AIuminum)

Oven Door Feature

WideView™ Window

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Shipping Weight (lbs)

216.1

Product Weight (lbs)

165.6

Cabinet Width (in)

30"

Overall Depth (in) - including handle

28 15/16"

Overall Height (in)

37 7/8"

Overall Width (in)

29 7/8"

Oven Interior Dimensions (Upper) (in) (W x H x D)

24 13/16" x 21 5/16" x 19 3/4"

Height to Cooking Surface (in)

36"

Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

32 1/2" x 45 1/2" x 30 1/2"

POWER/RATINGS

Amp Rating @208V

50.5A

Amp Rating @240V

40A

KW Rating @208V

10.5kW

KW Rating @240V

13.5kW

ACCESSORIES

Standard Rack

2

Gliding Rack

1

Spray Bottle

Yes

Scouring Pad

Yes

Cooktop Cream/Cleaner

1

Cooktop Sponge

Yes

LIMITED WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

2 Year Parts & Labour

UPC CODE

LSSE3026BD

048231319621

