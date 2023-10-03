We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42 dB Fully Integrated Dishwasher with TrueSteam™ and EasyRack™ Plus
All Spec
-
Total Place Settings
-
14
-
Upper Rack Dish Height Limit
-
12"
-
Lower Rack Dish Height Limit
-
14"
-
Cutlery Baskets
-
3-in-1 Detachable Baskets
-
Stemware Holders
-
Yes
-
Racks and Tines
-
Nylon Coated with Rounded Tips
-
Height-Adjustable 3rd Rack
-
Yes
-
EasyRack™ Plus System
-
Yes
-
Upper Rack Color-Coded Foldable Tines
-
Yes
-
Lower Rack Color-Coded Foldable Tines
-
Yes
-
Height Adjustable Upper Rack
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
-
Yes
-
Slim Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes
-
Overflow Detector
-
Yes
-
120 F Inlet Water Capability
-
Yes
-
3-Stage Filtration System
-
Yes
-
Delay Start
-
Up To 19 Hours
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel ™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
7 Wash Cycles
-
Steam Power, Normal, Quick & Dry, Quick Wash, Rinse Only, SteamDelicate™ , Steam Dual
-
SenseClean™ Wash System
-
Yes
-
Dual Spray Intensity Feature
-
Yes
-
Variable Spray Intensities
-
Strong/Medium/Soft
-
TrueSteam™ Cycles
-
Yes
-
Steam Power Cycle
-
Yes
-
Steam Delicate Cycle
-
Yes
-
Steam Dual Cycle
-
Yes
-
Sanitary Rinse Cycle
-
Yes
-
Extra Rinse Option
-
Yes
-
Multi-Level Water Direction
-
5
-
Hybrid Condensing Drying System
-
Yes
-
Noise Level
-
42 dB
-
Electronic Controls
-
Hidden SmoothTouch™ Controls with LED Display
-
Time Remaining Indicator
-
Yes
-
Rinse-Aid Indicator
-
Yes
-
SignaLight ™ Cycle Indicator Lights
-
4: Wash, Rinse, Dry, Clean
-
Tub Material
-
Stainless Steel
-
Handle
-
Matching Commercial Handle
-
Available Colours
-
Stainless Steel (ST)
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
Ratings/Requirements/Type
-
UL Listed, 120 V/60 Hz, 12 Amps
-
Circuit Breaker Size
-
15 Amps
-
Dimensions WxHxD
-
23 3/4" x 33 5/8" x 24 5/8"
-
Clearances WxHxD
-
24" x 34" x 25"
-
Weight (Unit/Carton)
-
110.2 lbs / 116.4 lbs
-
LDF8574ST
-
772454057717
-
Warranty
-
1 Year Labour, 2 Years Parts, 5 Years on Control Board and Rack parts, and the Stainless Steel Tub or Liner, 10 Years on Direct Drive™ Motor
