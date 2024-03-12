Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Smart Top Control Dishwasher with QuadWash Pro and 1-hour Wash & Dry

LDPH5554S

Smart Top Control Dishwasher with QuadWash Pro and 1-hour Wash & Dry

LDPH5554S

01_XD4_STS_LDPH5554S_US_Front
All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

NFC

No

Proactive Customer Care

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Remote Monitoring

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

APPERANCE

Child-Lock Indicator

Yes

Fingerprint Resistant

Yes

Rinse Refill Indicator

Yes

Salt Refill Indicator

No

SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights

No

Status Indicators

No

Temperature Display

No

Time Remaining Indicator

LED

Tub Light(Tub Lamp)

No

Tub Material

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231347686

BASIC SPEC

Control Panel(Material)

ABS

Display Type

LED

Handle Type

Pocket Handle

Panel Type

Top Control

Total Place Settings

15

CYCLE/OPTION

Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

6

1 Hour

Yes

Auto

Yes

Cancel

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Delay Start

Yes

Delicate

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

DryBoost

Yes

Dual Zone

No

Eco

No

Energy Saver

No

Express

No

Extra Dry

No

Half Load

No

Heavy

Yes

High Temp.

Yes

Intensive

No

Machine Clean

Machine Clean(Nonsteam)_Download Cycle

Normal

Yes

Number of Options

7

Refresh

No

Rinse

No

Steam

No

Turbo

No

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

28.0 x 34.8 x 39.6

Packing Weight (lbs)

92.6

Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8

Product Weight (lbs)

80

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

CEE Tier Level

1

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Use (kWh/Year)

238

Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)

2.9

GENERAL

Manufacturer

LG

KEY FEATURE

Aqua-Stop

No

Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

Yes

DirectDrive Motor™

Yes

Drying System

Dynamic Heat Dry

Hidden Water Heater

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)

46

Number of Spray Arms

3

QuadWash™

Yes

Safety Float Switch (Leaks)

Yes

SenseClean Wash System

Yes

Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

Yes

TrueSteam™

No

Vario Washing System

Yes

Water Softner

No

RACK FEATURES

Cutlery Baskets

Yes

EasyRack™ Plus System

Yes

Gliding Type_Lower

No

Gliding Type_Upper

No

Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

Yes(Fixed)

Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)

12 1/2

Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)

9

