About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Flip the Switch to electric

Innovations charging our shared future

LG is proud to be championing the switch to electric with stylish and dependable electrification solutions. Utilizing a greater proportion of renewable energy sources, such as electricity, can effectively decrease greenhouse gas emissions and help achieve a cleaner environment. We’re committed to delivering on this promise with products that offer the performance and reliability that you expect. Explore the future of electric with LG’s latest innovations.

 

HEAT PUMP

Come home to a more efficient house

LG Inverter Heat Pumps utilize advanced inverter technology, which allows them to adjust the compressor frequency according to the heating or cooling demand. This results in improved energy efficiency and reduced power consumption compared to conventional HVAC systems. Look for LG’s energy saving technology in these innovations for your home.

Laundry

LG’s ventless All-in-One WashCombo allows you to run a complete wash and dry cycle in under 2 hours.* And, you can have it installed anywhere with a water line—no dryer vent needed. Learn more

HVAC

LG’s inverter heat pump units work on a closed loop refrigerant cycle that transfers heat using electricity, instead of fossil fuels, to conserve energy. Learn more

Water Heater

LG’s heat pump water heater utilizes heat pump technology to minimize the need for supplemental electric resistance heat, saving on electrical consumption across a wider operating range. Learn more

 

* Based on independent testing in Wash+Dry cycle with Dryer on Energy Saver mode, 10 lb. load (October 2023).

INDUCTION COOKING

Safer, cleaner, faster

Elevate your cooking experience with energy-efficient induction technology specially engineered to deliver power, speed, precision and responsiveness. Because it relies on electromagnetism, induction cooking also eliminates the dangers of hot surfaces or gas fumes.

 

ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS

Peace of mind when you need it most

Life happens at home. Stay up and running with the all-in-one LG Electronics Home 8 Energy Storage System (ESS), built to store and provide up to 14.4 kWh of usable energy from solar panels or AC-coupled power. Because with more reliable energy, you can keep doing what you love, where you’re most comfortable. Bring more energy to your life and achieve pure independence with cleaner backup power.

 

DISCOVER HOW

THINQ ENERGY

Power in your hands

We believe Life’s Good when homes run smarter with the ThinQ app. This intuitive cloud-based platform helps you optimize energy consumption of ThinQ-connected appliances from the convenience of your smart device. With the app, you can check usage, stay on top of peak utility pricing times, adjust energy settings, and gain more control over your household energy costs—even when you’re away from home.

 

LEARN MORE

REBATES AND INCENTIVES