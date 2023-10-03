We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Innovations charging our shared future
LG is proud to be championing the switch to electric with stylish and dependable electrification solutions. Utilizing a greater proportion of renewable energy sources, such as electricity, can effectively decrease greenhouse gas emissions and help achieve a cleaner environment. We’re committed to delivering on this promise with products that offer the performance and reliability that you expect. Explore the future of electric with LG’s latest innovations.
HEAT PUMP
Come home to a more efficient house
LG Inverter Heat Pumps utilize advanced inverter technology, which allows them to adjust the compressor frequency according to the heating or cooling demand. This results in improved energy efficiency and reduced power consumption compared to conventional HVAC systems. Look for LG’s energy saving technology in these innovations for your home.
* Based on independent testing in Wash+Dry cycle with Dryer on Energy Saver mode, 10 lb. load (October 2023).
ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS
Peace of mind when you need it most
Life happens at home. Stay up and running with the all-in-one LG Electronics Home 8 Energy Storage System (ESS), built to store and provide up to 14.4 kWh of usable energy from solar panels or AC-coupled power. Because with more reliable energy, you can keep doing what you love, where you’re most comfortable. Bring more energy to your life and achieve pure independence with cleaner backup power.
THINQ ENERGY
Power in your hands
We believe Life’s Good when homes run smarter with the ThinQ app. This intuitive cloud-based platform helps you optimize energy consumption of ThinQ-connected appliances from the convenience of your smart device. With the app, you can check usage, stay on top of peak utility pricing times, adjust energy settings, and gain more control over your household energy costs—even when you’re away from home.
REBATES AND INCENTIVES