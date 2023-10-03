Sign Up To The Newsletter to Read More UltraGear Comics!

From basketball to battle royales, Esports are taking over the world. What was once a niche hobby can now fill stadiums, and is broadcast on cable television networks like ESPN. Whether you’re interested in getting into the game yourself or looking for a new hobby to watch, our list of games has got you covered on the latest and greatest in the world of Esports.

The games selected for the list were chosen based on how popular they are in the Esports arena and how big their competitions are. The games at the top of our list, however, are taking the community by storm and have exciting events on the competitive horizon.