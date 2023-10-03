Sign Up To The Newsletter to Read More UltraGear Comics!

Being a pro gamer might sound like the ultimate dream job, but it requires immense skill and countless hours of practice. There are many out there who love gaming just as much as you, and they are putting in hours. Honing one’s skill is crucial to becoming a pro, but you can only do so much with regular equipment. To be a professional gamer, you need a professional gaming setup.

So, You Want to Be a Pro Gamer…

The right gaming equipment can take players to the next level with responsiveness and gaming design. From sensitive controls to faster graphics speeds, the newest pro equipment will give you the chance to compete with those top players—because they are all using pro equipment of their own. As a pro gamer, you can make money on YouTube, Twitch, gaming tournaments and more that will help pay for your equipment needs.

If you are ready to take the next step into the pro gaming territory, you need top-of-the-line equipment to close the gap between you and the competition.

Why Should You Upgrade to Pro Gaming Equipment?

Pro gamers operate on a higher level of skill. While not simply button mashing, gaming inputs turn into complex sequences and incredibly fast finger reflexes. These gaming masters require gaming peripherals that can keep up with them. An everyday mouse and keyboard limits your capabilities to execute at a high level because they won’t pick up on subtle movements and speed. It would be like trying to create a 5-Star meal in an easy-bake oven. No matter how hard you work, your gaming tools can slow you down and kill your chances at competing.

The best gaming peripherals would allow for smoother gameplay and responsiveness that gives a truly immersive gaming experience, allowing you to compete on a more even playing field.

What PC Gaming Peripherals and Equipment do Pro Gamers Use?

Choose the best pro gamer PC setup to empower your competitive edge. Here are some of the top gaming equipment and peripherals you will want to consider.

Mice and Keyboards

Smooth, ergonomic, and highly responsive, a pro gaming mouse and keyboard are typically going to be your main set of controls for PC gaming. Some of the popular professional gaming equipment options for keyboard include:

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum

HyperX Alloy Elite RGB

Razer Huntsman Elite

Kinesis Freestyle Edge RGB.

When it comes to top gaming mice, you are looking for movement precision and highly responsive buttons. The best gaming mice include:

Razer Deathadder V2

Razer Naga Trinity

SteelSeries Sensei 310

Corsair Ironclaw RGB

Gaming Monitors

The best monitors will show the graphics exactly how the developers meant to have them displayed. With the best picture and visuals, you will have a clearer view and a more immersive experience to help you focus on gameplay. Furthermore, responsiveness and latency are crucial, especially when gaming competitively.

The LG 27GN950-B 27 inch UltraGear™ 4K Nano IPS 1ms G-SYNC® Compatible Gaming Monitor has an impressive 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms motion blur reduction with virtually no tearing in your graphics.

38” UltraGear Curved WQHD+ Nano IPS 1ms 144Hz HDR 600 Monitor with G-SYNC® Compatibility offers a responsive, high-definition picture that displays every important detail.

With a 34” 21:9 Gaming Monitor with G-Sync® Compatible you get a 1ms response time, sRBG 99% colour accuracy and an impressive UltraWide™ 21:9 curved screen for the ultimate hyper-realistic picture as you compete.

Gaming PCs

Of course, you will need a PC powerhouse that can run the latest games without any hiccups. The highest memory specs (at least 16GB RAM) and graphics cards are the kinds of features that set apart the fastest computers for pro gamers. Pairing a high-power PC with LG’s gaming monitors enhances the gaming experience for pro gamers with the fastest capabilities and incredible picture. Make sure your PC can support your gaming with a high-level graphics card such as:

Nvidia GeForce RTX3080

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

Gaming Headsets

Not only is the sound important to pro gamers, but being able to communicate with teammates and sound quality for recording are also key. Pro gamers need to hear every minute detail, especially when competing. You don’t want to have a mic that cuts in and out or headphones that make the sound flat. The latest professional gaming headsets have precise audio quality, allowing you to hear the minutest details, especially when you’re trying to hear the competition. Some of the top professional gaming headset brands include HyperX, SteelSeries and Razer headphones.

Pro Controllers

For some games, the keyboard and mouse just aren’t going to cut it. From Shovel Knight to Forza Horizon, certain games are just better with a handheld console-style controller. With a controller, you can even move around the room, taking a seat on a gaming chair or couch rather than being tethered to your keyboard and mouse setup.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller is currently dubbed the best wireless gaming controller by many. It provides a luxury hold with incredibly sensitive and customizable controls. The battery will last for around 40 hours on a full charge and it connects seamlessly through Bluetooth.

There are also multiple controllers with different uses, like fight sticks, accessibility controllers, and FPS controllers. So, you may go with brands like Hori, Razer, or Sony to get a controller that specifically provides an advantage to your game of choice or style of play.

Gaming Chairs

The more time you spend pursuing gaming as a sport, hobby, tension-releasing pastime or career, the more the chair you choose to game in is going to matter. While gaming, comfort is crucial to remove any obstacles to gaming performance and be poised for accurate movement. At the same time, those long hours can lead to a lot of discomfort if the chair isn’t ergonomically designed. You need a highly functional chair that is designed for serious gamers:

Noblechairs Epic Black Edition

Secretlab Omega

Noblechairs Hero

Test Your Skill and Pro Gaming Setup

Once you’ve obtained your PC gamer gear, it’s time to test that pro gaming PC setup. Try single player, competitive e-sports, and next gen games if you aren't sure what the right fit is.

Hot single-player campaigns: Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, Watch Dogs®: Legion

Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, Watch Dogs®: Legion Competitive multiplayer games: Call of Duty: Cold War, Overwatch, Dota 2, CS:GO, Valorant, Fortnite, Starcraft II, Rainbow Six Siege

Call of Duty: Cold War, Overwatch, Dota 2, CS:GO, Valorant, Fortnite, Starcraft II, Rainbow Six Siege Popular fighting games: Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, Smash Bros

You might find that some of the equipment you have works perfectly for certain games, but you need a different controller or chair to really appreciate another game. Some pro gamers will spend nearly all of their time honing their skills for one game, but play a different game on the side for relaxation. Other gamers like to choose a style of game and play multiple games within that range.

Cool gaming equipment will come out all the time for opportunities to upgrade your game. Upcoming next gen consoles releasing in November, like PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S will need LG’s high-spec monitors to fully appreciate and experience next gen graphics and performance. In order to get the full value of your equipment, choose the tools that are going to play nice together. With a pro gamer setup, you will be ready to dominate in any game you choose.