ARTCOOL™ 12,000 BTU, ThinQ®, Stylish Design, Heating

ARTCOOL™ 12,000 BTU, ThinQ®, Stylish Design, Heating

LAN120HSV5

Access your air conditioner at any time and from anywhere with a Wi-Fi equipped device and LG's exclusive home appliances control app.
Fast, Powerful Cooling and Heating
ENERGY STAR® Certified

LG ARTCOOL™ Prestige provides powerful cooling and heating with ENERGY STAR® efficiency. Stay comfortable all year long, even in extreme climate, with our advanced technology.

Stylish ARTCOOL Design

The LG ARTCOOL air conditioner is designed to be harmonized with the interior of your home with minimal and basic style. The mirror glass on the front of the product reflects the surrounding environment to emphasize the interior and the integrity, and it delivers timeless beauty through the solidity of the glass material.
Energy Saving, Faster Cooling

Inverter Compressor constantly adjusts a compressor's speed to maintain desired temperature levels. Moreover, Dual Inverter Compressor™ with power saving operation range frequency saves up to 70%* more energy and cools up to 40% faster than conventional compressor systems.

*Testing by TUV shows LG inverter air conditioner(US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioner (TS-H2465DA0).
+Testing by TUV shows LG inverter air conditioner(US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioner (TS-H2465DA0)

Select LG Heat Pumps are eligible for up to $5000* in government grants.
Download PDF

²Eligibility requirements and terms and conditions apply. Download our info sheet for more details.

Low Noise 4

LG air conditioners operate at low sound levels, thanks to LG's unique skew fan and DUAL Inverter Compressor™ which eliminate unnecessary noise and allow for smooth operation.
10 Year Warranty

Use LG Air Conditioners with peace of mind. With a 10 year long warranty, you can truly experience how LG's air conditioners cool faster, last longer and run quieter.
To enjoy the benefit of 10 year parts and compressor warranty, make sure to register your product at Lg.ca.
10 Year Warranty Register

Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis allows users to conveniently check setup, installation, troubleshooting and other information directly from a smartphone.

Quick and Easy Installation

LG air conditioners are designed for easier and more efficient installation. By reducing the manpower and time required for installation, it is now possible to install more air conditioners at more homes in a shorter period of time.

Dual Inverter Compressor™

A compressor with a wider rotational frequency saves more energy and has a faster cooling range.

TUV Rheinland

TUV Rheinland, Verification on Fast Cooling & Power Saving Rate(US-W242Kxy0/TS-H2465DA0).

Jet Cool

The optimized design of the air outlet provides more powerful airflow, which cools the room quickly.

Auto Cleaning

The comprehensive auto cleaning function prevents the forming of bacteria and mold on the heat exchanger and thus provides a more pleasant and comfortable environment for the user.

Vertical 6 Steps Louver

Users can choose the vane direction among 6 preset positions to meet the exact wind blow direction you desire.

4 Way Swing

LG air conditioners deliver cool air to every corner of your room. The 4 way swing function blows the air quickly and efficiently in many directions.

Gold Fin™

The Gold Fin™ ensures that the surface is more resistant to corrosion and enhances the durability of heat exchanger for a much longer period.

Comfort Sleep

Comfort Sleep mode ensures the utmost comfort sleep environment by automatically adjusting 3 different functions(Indirect airflow/7hr off time set/Soft wind & sleep time logic),with one click.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

Capacity (BTU)
12,000
Dimension
32 15/16" x 12 1/8" x 7 9/16"
ThinQ
Yes
10 YEAR WARRANTY
Yes

Key Spec

HVAC Type

Yes

Cooling Capacity Max(Btu/hr)

12000

Heating Capacity Max(Btu/hr)

13600

Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

960

Energy Grade

Energy Star

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

COOLING

Fan Speed

4Speed

HEATING

Low Heating

Yes

Power Heating

Yes

ENERGY SAVING

Energy Grade

Energy Star

CONVENIENCE

Remote Controller

Wireless LCD Remote

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

GENERAL

Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(inch)

32 15/16 x 12 1/8 x 7 9/16

Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

836 x 308 x 192

Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

9.3/11.6

Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)

20.5/25.6

Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(inch)

30 5/16 x 21 ½ x 11 5/16

Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

835 x 546 x 287

Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

33.6/37.8

Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)

74.1/78.9

Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

1/208 ~ 240/60

Refrigerant Type

R410A

Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

39/33/23/19

Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

39/33/23/19

Cooling Capacity Max(W)

12000

Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

12000/1023

Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

960

Heating Capacity Max(W)

13600

Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)

13600/1023

Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)

1040

HVAC Type

Yes

FILTER

Micro Filter

Yes

DESIGN

Color(Body)

Black

HYGIENE

Auto Cleaning

No

OUTDOOR UNIT

Outdoor Unit Model Name

LSU120HSV5

