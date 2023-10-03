About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG PuriCare Dehumidifier

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG PuriCare Dehumidifier

UD701KOG3

LG PuriCare Dehumidifier

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

UD701KOG3
Capacity (BTU)
70
Dimension
16.8" x 26.2" x 12.6"
ThinQ
No
Energy Star
Yes

All Spec

PERFORMANCE

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

Dehumid. (Pts/Day)

70

dBA Level (Front)

46 / 49

dBA Level (Back)

49 / 52

Refrigerant

R 410

FEATURES

LED Display (Set Humidity)

Yes

Touch Pad Button

Yes

Energy Timer

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Automatic Humidistat Control

Yes

Fan Speed Selection Switch

Touch Pad Button

Fan Speed

2

CMM (L/H)

4.0 / 5.0

CFM (L/H)

141.3 / 176.6

Fan Type

Turbo

Bucket Loading Direction

Side

Bucket Type

Removable

Bucket Full Indicator

Yes

Bucket Pints

13.3

Automatic Shut-Off System

Yes

Automatic Defrost Control

Yes

Low Temperature Operation

41

External Drain Connector

Yes

Washable Air Filter

Yes

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Available Colors

Black

Easy-Roll Casters

Yes

Air Filter

Washable

ELECTRICAL RATINGS

Voltage/60Hz

115

Watts

690

Rated Amps

6.3

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

16.8" x 26.2" x 12.6"

Shipping (WxHxD)

19.0" x 28.8" x 14.3"

Net Weight

48.5 lbs.

Shipping Weight

52.9 lbs.

LIMITED WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC CODES

UPC

048231381314

What people are saying