6000 BTU Window Air Conditioner

Specs

Reviews

Support

6000 BTU Window Air Conditioner

LW6016R

6000 BTU Window Air Conditioner

SUMMARY

Capacity (BTU)
6,000
Dimension
18 9/16" x 12 9/32" x 15 1/8"
ThinQ
No
10 YEAR WARRANTY
No

All Spec

PERFORMANCE

BTU Performance

6,000

CEER

11.3

EER

11.5

Dehumid. (Pts/Hr)

1.8

Dry Air Flow (CFM)

200

dBA Level (Indoor / Outdoor)

54 / 60

Est. Cooling Area (Sq. Ft.)

260

Refrigerant

R410A

FEATURES

Thermostat Control

Thermistor

Air Deﬂection

2-Way

Remote Control

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Energy Saver Function

Yes

Timer

24 Hr. On/Off

Filter Alarm Function

Yes

Fan Speed Cooling

3

Fan Only Speed

3

Compressor

Rotary

In Door Fan Type

Turbo

Type Air Discharge

Top Discharge

Chassis Type

Top Down

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Available Colors

White

ELECTRICAL RATINGS

Voltage / 60 Hz

115

Watts

520

Rated Amps

4.9

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

18 9/16" x 12 9/32" x 15 1/8"

Shipping (WxHxD)

22 9/16" x 15 3/16" x 17 7/32"

Net Weight

50 lbs.

Shipping Weight

54 lbs.

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

