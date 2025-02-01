Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG gram 17" | Lightweight Intel® evo 13th Gen. Processors | Windows 11, Copilot, LG gram Link, WQXGA 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

LG gram 17" | Lightweight Intel® evo 13th Gen. Processors | Windows 11, Copilot, LG gram Link, WQXGA 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display

17Z90RU-G.AA55A9

LG gram 17" | Lightweight Intel® evo 13th Gen. Processors | Windows 11, Copilot, LG gram Link, WQXGA 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display

()
  • Front view with keyboard
  • Front view
  • -30 degree side view and cover open
  • -30 degree side port zoom-in view with cover open
  • +30 degree side port zoom-in view with cover open
  • Top-down view and cover closed
  • Top-down view of keyboard
  • Front side view with the lid closed
  • Right side view and cover open
  • Left side view and cover closed
Front view with keyboard
Front view
-30 degree side view and cover open
-30 degree side port zoom-in view with cover open
+30 degree side port zoom-in view with cover open
Top-down view and cover closed
Top-down view of keyboard
Front side view with the lid closed
Right side view and cover open
Left side view and cover closed

Key Features

  • 17” 16:10 WQXGA (2560x1600) Anti-glare IPS display
  • Windows 11 Home Plus
  • 13th Gen Intel® Core﻿ Processor i5-1334U / LPDDR4x RAM / Dual SSD
  • gram AI / LG gram Link
  • 1,350g Lightweight / 80Wh High capacity battery
  • Dolby Atmos
More

LG gram Pro logo.

The light life

LG gram's lightweight of 1,350g in a slim body of 16.0mm matches any lifestyle freely. Engineered to pass rigorous military-grade tests, this design proves that durability and sleekness can go hand in hand.

1,350g

Lightweight

16.0mm

Superslim 

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.

*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.

WQXGA high resolution & DCI-P3 99% wide colour gamut

Crisp details, vivid experiences

Immerse yourself in vibrant, rich colours with the stunning WQXGA resolution and the wide colour DCI-P3 99%. The LG gram brings your ideas to life with clarity, adding precision and depth to every visual.

17"

Large screen

WQXGA

High resolution

16:10

Aspect ratio

DCI-P3 99%

Wide colour gamut

The image features two laptops placed back-to-back, showcasing vibrant, colourful screens with thin bezels, emphasizing vivid visuals and sleek design.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

17” 16:10 display

Stretch every visual moment

Boost your productivity with a bigger view. The 17-inch screen helps you see more at once, making tasks feel easier. The 16:10 aspect ratio gives you extra space, so you can scroll less and focus more. With DCI-P3 99% colour coverage, enjoy vibrant details and rich, true-to-life colours.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).

*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).

Anti-glare display 

Stay focused, see clearly

Enjoy a sharp and vibrant display without worrying about reflections, even in bright environments.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The brightness is 350nits (Typ.).

The image features a laptop with multiple application windows floating outward, showcasing its multitasking capabilities. The apps displayed range from video editing to presentations, emphasizing the laptop's performance for diverse tasks.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above Memory and SSD options require separate purchase, and prices may vary depending on country and model.

*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).

gram Link

Get all connected

LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, whether the device is iOS or Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.

A laptop, tablet, and smartphone are displayed together, all showcasing synchronized content on their screens. The 'gram Link' feature is highlighted, with Apple and Android logos in the bottom right corner, emphasizing cross-device connectivity.

Data transfer

Easy data transfer between gram and mobile (Android & iOS).

A laptop and a tablet are displayed side by side, both showing the same colourful and artistic design on their screens. The background features geometric shapes, emphasizing creative work and seamless device synchronization.

Display expansion & duplication

Use your tablet or smartphone as a second screen.

A laptop placed on a green table, displaying a gallery application interface with images of red fruits on the screen, suggesting navigation or photo management activities.

AI classification

AI automatically handles image classification and tagging.

A laptop displaying a video conference with multiple participants on the screen, accompanied by a smartphone showing an individual participant in the same call. This setup emphasizes seamless connectivity and multitasking for virtual meetings.

Phone as webcam

Use your smartphone's high-performance camera for video calls.

A laptop and a smartphone are placed on a desk, both displaying the same music playback interface, indicating synchronized functionality. The setup highlights seamless integration between devices for multimedia activities.

Audio sharing on phone

Share your smartphone sound directly with LG gram's speakers.

A laptop displaying a communication interface with a floating dial pad, emphasizing its capability to make calls directly from the device. This setup highlights enhanced connectivity and productivity features.

Make and receive calls

Make and receive calls directly from your LG gram.

The image features a person holding a smartphone in front of a gray laptop, both displaying the same video of a woman performing a yoga pose. The scene highlights seamless screen mirroring or content sharing between devices.

Screen mirroring

Cast your tablet or smartphone screen to the gram.

A gray laptop and a tablet side by side, both showing a "Break-even Point Chart" with a line graph in vibrant colours against a dark background. A wireless mouse is placed next to the laptop.

Keyboard & mouse share

Control your tablet or smartphone with the keyboard and mouse of your gram.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.

*To install the LG gram Link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later).

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purpose. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

*gram Link is scheduled for future updates, and the version update schedule may vary by country.

A person sitting on a couch, enjoying immersive audio while using an LG gram laptop. The text highlights Dolby Atmos technology, emphasizing a rich, expansive, 360-degree auditory experience. Surrounding sound waves in the background visually represent the immersive soundscape.

Dolby Atmos

Immerse your sense

Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Smart power, unplug and play

Powered by a 80Wh high-capacity battery and our AI Smart Assistant, gram adapts to your environment, delivering optimized performance for longer hours. Boost your productivity and enjoy seamless play.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.

*To use the AI Smart Assistant's battery usage detection notification feature, at least 80 hours of pattern learning is required.

The image highlights the side ports of a laptop, including HDMI, USB 4 (Thunderbolt™ 4), USB 3.2 gen2, and a Micro SD card slot. It showcases the laptop's versatile connectivity options.

Easy connectivity

Simple, instant connectivity

Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, large monitors, and various other devices.
With many ports, you can enjoy a plug-and-play paradise of productivity and entertainment.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Spec

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Plus

  • Size (Inch)

    17

  • Processor

    13th Gen Inte Core™﻿ Processor
    i5-1334U (6 Cores: 2P + 4E, P: 1.3 ~ 4.5 GHz / E: 0.9 ~ 3.3 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 10 MB)

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz)

  • SSD

    M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
    - NVMe: 512GB

  • Resolution

    WQXGA 2560*1600

  • Graphic

    Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i5 CPU)

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70"

All Spec

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram

  • Year

    Y25

DISPLAY

  • Brightness

    350nit

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

  • Contrast

    1200:1 (Typical)

  • Panel Multi

    LGD

  • Panel Type

    IPS Non Touch

  • Pol

    Anti-Glare

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Resolution

    WQXGA 2560*1600

  • Response Time

    30 ms (Typical)

  • Size (cm)

    43.18

  • Size (Inch)

    17

DESIGN

  • Color

    - Colour: Obsidian Black
    - A part: Mg (Black)
    - B part: PC-ABS (Black)
    - C part: Mg (Black), KBD: Texture (Black)
    - D part: Mg (Black)

SYSTEM

  • Graphic

    Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i5 CPU)

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz)

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Plus

  • Processor

    13th Gen Inte Core™﻿ Processor
    i5-1334U (6 Cores: 2P + 4E, P: 1.3 ~ 4.5 GHz / E: 0.9 ~ 3.3 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 10 MB)

STORAGE

  • MMC Slot

    Micro SD

  • SSD

    M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
    - NVMe: 512GB

CONNECTIVITY

  • BT

    BT 5.1

  • LAN

    10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)

  • Webcam

    HD Webcam with Dual Mic.

  • Wireless

    WiFi 6E [echo], Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Tri-band, BT Combo)

SOUND

  • Audio

    HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

BATTERY

  • Battery

    80 Wh Li-Ion

POWER

  • AC Adapter

    65W, Type-C PD adapter
    - Desktop type for Global except Korea, Black, w/ Power cord

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    Laptop Adapter, USB C to C cable, USB-C to RJ45 adapter
    (Vary by countries and SKU)

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70"

  • Dimension(mm)

    378.8 x 258.8 x 16.0~17.8

  • Shipping Dimension(inch)

    19.7 x 12.1 x 2.4"

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    499 x 307 x 60

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    2.5

  • Shipping weight(lb)

    5.6

  • weight(lb)

    2.98

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • Bamboo Paper

    Yes

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    Yes

  • LG Display Extension

    Yes

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    Yes

  • LG Pen Settings

    Yes

  • LG Security Guard

    Yes

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power button

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 100Key, UK: 101Key, JP: 104Key w/ Numeric Keypad)

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
    (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)

  • USB Type C

    USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with USB PD, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

LED

  • LED

    Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Mega cooling system

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 