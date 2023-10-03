About Cookies on This Site

7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Rear Control Electric Energy Star Dryer with Sensor Dry

DLE6100M

Eliminate the Guesswork with Sensor Dry

A built-in sensor detects moisture & adjusts drying time - saving energy with less wear & tear.

FlowSense® Duct Clogging Indicator

Know when it's time to clean the ducts to ensure great drying & lower utility bills.

Here to help

Smart Diagnosis helps the service center diagnose problems¹ over the phone, or with the ThinQ app on your smartphone², helping you minimize inconvenient service calls.

Reversible Door for Installation Options

When space is tight, the reversible door can go from right swing to left to fit almost any space.
